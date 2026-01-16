Here's why Reliance Power share price declined 8% on bourses on Jan 16

Reliance Power Share Price Today: Shares of power generation company Reliance Power came under pressure on Friday after the company announced that the capital market regulator had initiated a forensic audit against it. Following the news, Reliance Power share price fell as much as 7.94 per cent to hit a 52-week low of ₹30.57 per share on the BSE during intra-day trading on Friday.

Though the stock has partially recovered the losses, it continued to trade in the red on Friday.

At 10:50 AM, Reliance Power shares were trading at ₹32.09 per share, down 3.37 per cent from its previous close of ₹33.21 per share. The benchmark BSE Sensex, meanwhile, was trading at 84,078, up by 695 points or 0.83 per cent.

A combined total of nearly 3 million equity shares of Reliance Power, estimated to be worth ₹68.78 crore, had exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE so far that day. The power generation company’s market cap stood at ₹13,251.01 crore as of January 16, 2026. Reliance Power shares have a 52-week range of ₹76.49–₹30.57 per share on the BSE. Sebi initiates forensic audit against Reliance Power The downward movement in the Reliance Power share price came after the company informed the exchanges that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has initiated a forensic audit of the company in relation to alleged violations of the Sebi Act, 1992, SCRA, 1956, and the Companies Act, 2013.