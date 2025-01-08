Here's why Tata Technologies shares were in demand on January 8

Tata Technologies share price: Engineering services company Tata Technologies shares rose as much as 3.41 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 912 apiece on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

The uptick in share price came after Tata Technologies and Telechips, an automotive semiconductor solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership at CES 2025 to revolutionise vehicle software solutions for next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

The collaboration aims to drive innovation in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), automotive cockpit domain controllers, and central and zonal gateway controllers, accelerating the development of SDVs—a pivotal element of connected, autonomous, and electric mobility, Tata Technologies said in a statement.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Telechips, combining their advanced semiconductor technology with our deep domain knowledge and expertise in turnkey SDV development to help our customers develop competitive software-defined vehicles. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to engineering a better world by enabling OEMs to deliver intelligent, connected, and sustainable vehicles that redefine safety, functionality, and user experiences while working towards a software-defined future," said Warren Harris, CEO and managing director of Tata Technologies.

As the automotive sector transitions rapidly toward connected and electric vehicles, SDVs are at the forefront of this transformation. However, automakers continue to face challenges in seamlessly integrating software with hardware. Addressing this, the partnership will combine Tata Technologies’ expertise in automotive software engineering and cutting-edge technology integration with Telechips’ advanced semiconductor solutions, including System on Chips (SoCs), AI Vision ADAS Processors, and Network Gateway Processors.

The alliance further aims to develop innovative solutions that tackle critical challenges faced by automotive OEMs, such as streamlining software-hardware integration, reducing time-to-market, and improving vehicle safety and connectivity. By leveraging AI and advanced SoC technologies, the partnership is poised to deliver real-time updates, enhance situational awareness, and improve decision-making capabilities for autonomous and connected vehicles.

Also Read

A key focus of the collaboration is the co-development of a scalable software framework for ADAS and autonomous vehicle platforms. The integration of Telechips’ high-performance SoCs will enable faster and more efficient vehicle communications, aligning with the global drive for sustainable, greener transportation solutions.

The partnership also addresses industry demands for enhanced safety, seamless connectivity, and sustainability, empowering OEMs to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

About Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies is among global leaders in engineering and digital services, dedicated to helping businesses design and develop superior products. The company specialises in engineering, research and development (ER&D), digital enterprise solutions (DES), education services, and value-added reselling (VAR) offerings.

Serving industries such as automotive, aerospace, and industrial heavy machinery, Tata Technologies operates as a subsidiary of Tata Motors.

The market capitalisation of Tata Technologies is Rs 36,134.92 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

At 1:31 PM, Tata Technologies shares were trading 1.01 per cent higher at Rs 890.75 apiece, In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.60 per cent lower at 77,726.28 levels.