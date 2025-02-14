Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Here's why Titagarh Rail share price slipped 6% in trade on February 14

Here's why Titagarh Rail share price slipped 6% in trade on February 14

The fall in Titagarh Rail share price came after the company's weak show in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25)

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 10:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Titagarh Rail Systems share price: Railway company Titagarh Rail Systems share price dropped up to 5.54 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 803 per share on Friday, February 14, 2025. 
 
The fall in Titagarh Rail share price came after the company's weak show in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25).
 
The company’s profit dropped 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 62.8 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 74.8 crore in Q3FY24.
 
Titagarh Rail’s revenue fell 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 902.2 crore, from Rs Rs 954.7 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) dropped 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 100.1 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 110.7 crore in Q3FY24. 
 
Subsequently, Ebitda margin contracted 50 basis points (bps) to 11.1 per cent in Q3FY25, from 11.6 per cent in Q3FY24. 

Also Read

Anil Kumar Goel portfolio stock zoomed 15% today as Q3 profit surges 100%

KNR Construction slips 4% after posting 15% YoY decline in Q3 revenue

United Breweries shares rise 6% despite posting mixed Q3 nos; here's why

Senco Gold tanks 18%; nears 52-week low on weak Q3 operational performance

Anupam Rasayan shares gain 9% on posting strong Q3 results; Check details

 
About Titagarh Rail
 
Titagarh Rail Systems Limited, formerly known as Titagarh Wagons Limited, is a rolling stock manufacturer in the private sector. Founded in 1984 in Kolkata, the company began as a rolling stock foundry unit. 
 
Later, the company expanded its offerings by transitioning from manufacturing railway components to producing complete freight wagons. 
 
Now, Titagarh Rail Systems is involved in designing, manufacturing, and supplying a diverse range of products, including freight wagons, semi high-speed trains, metro coaches, transit and propulsion systems, and passenger coaches for Indian Railways and international markets. 
 
The company has made notable contributions under the Atma Nirbhar and Make in India initiatives, including the supply of 102 metro coaches for the Pune Metro and a landmark order for 24,177 wagons. Additionally, Titagarh has been awarded major contracts for the manufacture and maintenance of Vande Bharat Trains and their wheels. Beyond railways, the company has interests in shipbuilding, bridge construction, and defence as well.
 
The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 10,854 crore, according to BSE.
 
At 10:32 AM, shares of Titagarh Rail was trading 5.19 per cent lower at Rs 806. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.13 per cent higher at 76,236.80 levels.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 350 pts lower at 75,750; Nifty at 22,900; SMIDs down 2%; Pharma, Auto drag

Here's how to trade Gold on February 14; Check support, target and more

Silver trading strategy: Check Support, Resistance, other key levels here

Hexaware Technologies IPO ends today; subscription remains muted, GMP flat

Manappuram Fin slips 5% on posting mixed Q3 nos; PAT down 52%, rev up 14%

Topics :Buzzing stocksS&P BSE SensexNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYIndian equities

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story