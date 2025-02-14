Hexaware Technologies IPO ends today; subscription remains muted, GMP flat

Hexaware Technologies IPO Day 3: The three-day subscription period for bidding in the The three-day subscription period for bidding in the initial public offering (IPO) of Hexaware Technologies , which opened on February 12, 2025, is set to close today, February 14, 2025. According to NSE data, the response from investors has been relatively muted so far.

By the end of the second day of subscription , the public offering had received bids for 95,74,887 equity shares, compared to the 9,14,23,354 shares available. This indicates a subscription rate of 15 per cent. In various categories, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) have subscribed to 39 per cent of their reserved portion, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) have taken up 3 per cent, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) have subscribed to 6 per cent.

Hexaware Technologies IPO details

Hexaware Technologies offering, valued at around Rs 8,750 crore, is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares, with promoter CA Magnum Holdings selling a portion of its stake. As a result, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering, and all funds will go to the promoter selling shareholder.

The price band for the IPO is Rs 674-708 per share, with a lot size of 21 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 21 shares of Hexaware Technologies IPO, and in multiples of 21. At the top of the price band, a retail investor needs Rs 14,868 to bid for one lot of 21 shares. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots (273 shares) with an investment of Rs 1,93,284.

Hexaware Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP)

Hexaware Technologies' unlisted shares traded flat in the grey market on Friday. The shares were priced at Rs 710 each, reflecting a small premium of Rs 2, or 0.28 per cent, over the upper price band, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Hexaware Technologies IPO review

Hexaware Technologies IPO has received broadly favourable reviews from brokerages, including Anand Rathi Research, Arihant Capital, and SBI Securities. READ MORE

Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment date, listing date

As the subscription period ends today, the allotment of Hexaware Technologies IPO shares is expected to be finalised by Monday, February 17, 2025. Shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees by Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Hexaware Technologies is tentatively scheduled to list its shares on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Notably, the company’s shares were delisted from the exchanges in September 2020.

Hexaware Technologies IPO registrar, lead managers

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the Hexaware Technologies IPO, while the book-running lead managers include Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, J.P. Morgan India, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, and IIFL Securities.

About Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware Technologies is a global digital and technology services company with a focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company offers innovative solutions to help customers with digital transformation and day-to-day operations, incorporating AI into every aspect of its services.