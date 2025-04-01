Home / Markets / News / Here's why Vadilal Industries share price jumped 14% in trade on April 1

Here's why Vadilal Industries share price jumped 14% in trade on April 1

The spike in the Vadilal Industries share price followed development that the Gandhi family had reached a settlement to resolve internal disputes and restructure the company's management

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull
Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull, (Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 3:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Vadilal Industries share price: Ice cream and frozen dessert manufacturing company Vadilal Industries shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, as the scrip rallied up to 14.29 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 5,250.95 per share. 
 
The spike in the Vadilal Industries share price followed development that the Gandhi family had reached a settlement to resolve internal disputes and restructure the company’s management. The move is aimed to strengthen corporate governance, professionalise leadership, and ensure the long-term ownership of the iconic ‘Vadilal’ brand.
 
As part of the restructuring process, Vadilal Industries will transition to independent professional management, promoting greater transparency and operational efficiency. The company will also secure full ownership of the Vadilal brand, which has previously been licensed on a non-exclusive basis. 
 
To streamline its operations, Vadilal Industries plans to merge promoter-owned entities, such as Vadilal Finance Company Pvt. Ltd., Veronica Constructions Pvt. Ltd., and Vadilal International Pvt. Ltd., into Vadilal Industries.
 
In addition to operational changes, there have been major changes to the company's board. Key resignations include Kalpit R Gandhi stepping down as the chief financial officer (CFO) and as a non-executive, non-independent director. 
 
Rajesh R Gandhi and Devanshu L Gandhi have also resigned from their roles as managing directors, while Deval D Gandhi has stepped down as a non-executive, non-independent director. These changes are part of the company's effort to align with its new direction.
 
The company has also approved amendments to its Articles of Association and made revisions to policies regarding dividend distribution and the appointment of independent directors. Under the new agreement, each of the three branches of the Gandhi family will have the right to appoint one director to the board. However, the majority of the board will be composed of directors who are not members of the family or their nominees. The board will include four non-executive directors, at least three of whom will be independent.

Also Read

Sterling and Wilson shares rally 8% on ₹1,470 crore order win

Uco Bank share price sinks 14% today; stock falls below QIP issue price

Oberoi Realty, Sobha: Nifty Realty falls 4%; What's worrying investors?

Transrail Lighting soars 7% in weak market on ₹240-crore order win

Trent zooms 6% on crossing portfolio of over 1,000 large-box fashion stores

 
The restructuring plan is still subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearances from Sebi, NCLT, and stock exchanges. 
 
About Vadilal Industries 
 
Vadilal Industries is a leading manufacturer of ice cream, flavoured milk, frozen desserts, processed foods, and other dairy products.
 
The market capitalisation of Vadilal Industries is Rs 3,761.18 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap index. 
 
At 3:02 PM, Vadilal Industries share price was trading 13.89 per cent higher at Rs 5,232.70. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.76 per cent higher at 76,052.40 levels.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 1400 pts to 76,000; Nifty at 23,160; Bank, IT drag

Upcoming IPO! Anand Rathi Group's brokerage arm refiles DRHP with Sebi

India VIX jumps 10% on tariff fears; no need to panic, says Deven Choksey

Infonative Solutions IPO day 2 update: Check subscription, GMP, listing

Nifty down 1%, Sensex slides 1200 pts: Why are stock markets falling today?

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYIndian stock marketsBSE SensexNifty50Market trendsTrendingVadilal Industries

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story