Hero MotoCorp Q3 Preview: Net profit may climb up to Rs 1,130 crore YoY
Hero MotoCorp is expected to report a steady performance for Q3FY25, with revenue growth driven by higher average selling prices (ASPs) rather than volume growth, analysts saidTanmay Tiwary New Delhi
Hero MotoCorp Q3 Preview:
Motorcycle and scooter maker Hero MotoCorp will announce its December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) results
on February 6, 2025.
Hero MotoCorp is expected to report a steady performance for Q3FY25, with revenue growth driven by higher average selling prices (ASPs) rather than volume growth, analysts said.
They also predict a slight increase in revenues across various forecasts, ranging from 3 per cent to 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), supported by a richer product mix and the ramp-up of 125cc motorcycles.
Margins are likely to see a modest decline or slight improvement, with Ebitda and net profit growing by around 4 per cent to 5 per cent.
On the bourses, at 1:50 PM, Hero MotoCorp share price
was trading 1.13 per cent lower at Rs 4,237.70. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.53 per cent higher at 78,366.85 levels.
Given this, here’s what top brokerages expect from Hero MotoCorp in Q3 results:
Nomura
Nomura analysts estimate a 5 per cent Y-o-Y increase in revenue for Hero MotoCorp, with volumes remaining flat and a 5 per cent Y-o-Y rise in average selling prices (ASP). Margins are expected to decline by approximately 50bps Q-o-Q to 14 per cent. Thus, analysts predict a revenue of Rs 10,246.6 crore (up 5 per cent Y-o-Y), an Ebitda of Rs 1,434 crore (up 5 per cent Y-o-Y), and a net profit of Rs 1,117 crore (up 4 per cent Y-o-Y).
Kotak Institutional Equities
Kotak Institutional Equities expects a 3 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth in 3QFY25, supported by stable volumes and a 2-3 per cent increase in ASPs due to a richer product mix, including higher sales of premium motorcycles and the Xtreme 125. Ebitda margin is projected to improve by 20bps Y-o-Y to 14.2 per cent.
Nuvama
Analysts at Nuvama expect revenue growth to be driven by higher realizations, with Ebitda margin staying flat. They highlight that demand trends and the timeline for new launches will be key factors to monitor.
Nuvama forecasts a revenue of Rs 10,160.3 crore (up 4 per cent Y-o-Y), an Ebitda of Rs 1,421.6 crore (up 4 per cent Y-o-Y), and a PAT of Rs 1,129.5 crore (up 5 per cent Y-o-Y).