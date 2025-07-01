CDSL stock eyes 'cup and handle' pattern breakout; can it hit ₹3,000-mark?

CDSLCurrent Price: ₹1,805 Upside Potential: 74.5% Support: ₹1,730; ₹1,655 Resistance: ₹1,962; 2,600 The depth of 'Handle' in case of CDSL stock is around ₹160 or 8.7 per cent; thus technically post breakout from the chart pattern - the first target for CDSL stock could be around ₹1,962 - ₹1,990 levels. In case the breakout is accompanied with stronger volumes, the stock is likely to extend the rally in the coming months. As such, the stock could rally up to the depth of the existing 'Cup' which is around ₹768 - thus implying a potential upside target around ₹2,600 levels. ALSO READ | 10 large-cap stocks to bet across sectors that may gain up to 32% in H2CY25 In terms of per centage, the depth stands around 72 per cent. This could be the best case scenario, wherein the stock could rally past the ₹3,000-mark, to levels of around ₹3,150, suggests the 'Cup and Handle' chart pattern. Going ahead, the near-term bias for CDSL stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹1,655 levels, with near support expected around ₹1,730 levels. ALSO READ | 5 technical reasons why Jio Financial Services stock can rally another 22%
