Home / Markets / News / VST Tillers shares surge 8% on strong June sales figures; details here

VST Tillers shares surge 8% on strong June sales figures; details here

VST Tillers Tractors reported a rise in power tiller sales for June 2025, with 6,651 units sold compared to 3,128 units in June 2024

market, stock trading, trading
market, stock trading, trading
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of VST Tillers Tractors rose nearly 8 per cent after the company reported a sharp rise in power tiller sales for June 2025. 
 
The tractor maker's stock rose as much as 7.98 per cent during the day to ₹3,958.6 per share, the steepest intraday gains since May 2 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2 per cent higher at ₹3,730 apiece, compared to a 0.10 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:45 PM. 
 
Further, the average daily number of unique clients traded in the scrip in the previous 30 days is less than 100, according to BSE data. Shares of the company have been range-bound since March but have fallen nearly 30 per cent this year, compared to an 8.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. VST Tillers Tractors has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,218.57 crore.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates

VST Tillers Tractors June sales 

VST Tillers Tractors reported a rise in power tiller sales for June 2025, with 6,651 units sold compared to 3,128 units in June 2024. Year-to-date (January–June) power tiller sales stood at 11,701 units, nearly doubling from 6,089 units during the same period last year.
 
Tractor sales, however, saw a slight decline in June 2025, with 498 units sold versus 582 units in June 2024. Year-to-date tractor sales also dipped marginally to 1,254 units, compared to 1,293 units a year ago.
 
Overall, combined sales of power tillers and tractors rose to 7,149 units in June 2025, up from 3,710 units in June 2024. Total sales for the April–June period reached 12,955 units, significantly higher than 7,382 units in the same period last year. 

VST Tillers Tractors Q4 results 

In the fourth quarter, the company's consolidated net profit slipped 29.72 per cent to ₹24.42 crore, compared with ₹34.75 crore reported in the same period last year. However, revenue from operations jumped 10.23 per cent year on year to ₹301.43 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

About VST Tillers Tractors 

Presently, the company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of tractors, power reapers, rotary tillers, power weeders, engines, spares, and lubricants. The company's manufacturing plants in India are located at Malur, Mysore and Hosur. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; FMCG, pharma, realty stocks drag; SMIDs slip

Sigachi Industries shares drop 18% in two days after fatal accident

Ellenbarrie Industrial shares list at 23% premium on BSE, top GMP trend

Keystone Realtors up 8% on receiving LoA for Mumbai redevelopment project

Morgan Stanley downgrades Dixon Tech to 'Underweight'; share price falls 3%

Topics :VST Tillers TractorsBuzzing stocksMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story