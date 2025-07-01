VST Tillers shares surge 8% on strong June sales figures; details here

Shares of VST Tillers Tractors rose nearly 8 per cent after the company reported a sharp rise in power tiller sales for June 2025.

The tractor maker's stock rose as much as 7.98 per cent during the day to ₹3,958.6 per share, the steepest intraday gains since May 2 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2 per cent higher at ₹3,730 apiece, compared to a 0.10 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:45 PM.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Further, the average daily number of unique clients traded in the scrip in the previous 30 days is less than 100, according to BSE data. Shares of the company have been range-bound since March but have fallen nearly 30 per cent this year, compared to an 8.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. VST Tillers Tractors has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,218.57 crore.

VST Tillers Tractors June sales VST Tillers Tractors reported a rise in power tiller sales for June 2025, with 6,651 units sold compared to 3,128 units in June 2024. Year-to-date (January–June) power tiller sales stood at 11,701 units, nearly doubling from 6,089 units during the same period last year. Tractor sales, however, saw a slight decline in June 2025, with 498 units sold versus 582 units in June 2024. Year-to-date tractor sales also dipped marginally to 1,254 units, compared to 1,293 units a year ago. ALSO READ: Without subsidies, Musk would probably have to head to South Africa: Trump Overall, combined sales of power tillers and tractors rose to 7,149 units in June 2025, up from 3,710 units in June 2024. Total sales for the April–June period reached 12,955 units, significantly higher than 7,382 units in the same period last year.