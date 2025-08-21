Hexaware Tech shares rise 4%; Nuvama initiates 'Buy' sees 23% upside

Hexaware Technologies shares climbed 3.8 per cent on Thursday, August 21, 2025, on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹804 per share. The buying on the counter came after Nuvama Institutional Equities in its report noted that the company is in a sweet spot of growth and value.

At 10:38 AM, Hexaware Technologies shares were trading 3.19 per cent higher at ₹798.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.41 per cent at 82,193.14.

Nuvama Institutional Equities initiates coverage on Hexaware Technologies

The domestic brokerage initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ call, keeping the target at ₹950 per share, valuing the stock at 30x CY27E PE. The target price implies 22.7 per cent upside from the previous close at ₹774.15 per share.

In its note, Nuvama said that Hexaware Technologies is in a sweet spot today with a revenue base of $1.4 billion and an employee base of 32,000, leaving ample space for growth while, at the same time, not allowing the large base to drag growth. Its bigger size today ($1–5 billion zone) enables it to chase the bulk of large deals, providing the best-of-both-world benefits. The brokerage estimates an 11 per cent USD compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next three years. Further, diversified vertical presence, improving client mix, and margin tailwinds have strengthened the company’s investment appeal following a recent share price correction, according to Nuvama.

The company maintains a multi-pronged footprint across large traditional sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and manufacturing, alongside a right-to-win in niche verticals including professional services and hi-tech, according to Nuvama's report. It also reports a growing presence in travel and healthcare, positioning it to benefit from cyclical upswings in legacy industries while capturing incremental demand in faster-growing segments. On the financial front, the company is believed to have a robust margin profile akin to mid-cap peers. It has historically posted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins in the 15–16 per cent range—except in the last three years due to exceptional items.