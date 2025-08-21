Yatra Online zooms 70% in 8 days; what's driving this travel related stock

Yatra Online share price today

Shares of Yatra Online hit a new 52-week high of ₹163.38, gaining 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the smallcap travel related company continued its upward movement, and has zoomed 70 per cent in the last eight trading days from a level of ₹95.87 on August 8, 2025. The stock is now inching towards its all-time high level of ₹193.95 touched on February 2, 2024.

What's driving travel related stock?

A sharp upsurge in the stock price of Yatra Online is attributed to the company's robust earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).

For the April to June quarter (Q1FY26), Yatra Online, India's largest corporate travel services provider and the third largest online travel company in India among key online travel agent (OTA) players, reported 296 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit at ₹16 crore. Revenue grew 108 per cent at ₹209.8 crore with continued momentum across key segments, including growth in Hotels and Packages (H&P) business and contribution from the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) segment. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 247 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹24.2 crore; margin improved to 21 per cent from 9 per cent in a year ago quarter.

The strong performance was driven by robust growth in the corporate business and higher margin in the H&P businesses on account of continued momentum in MICE and standalone hotel cross selling to existing customers. Management commentary This momentum was driven by sustained demand in business travel and strong execution across the company's platforms. The company's growth in revenue and gross margins reflects the momentum the company has in its corporate business and in the higher-margin hotels and packages business on account of continued momentum in MICE and stand-alone hotel cross-selling to existing customers.

The company’s gross margin and adjusted EBITDA growth rates for the quarter were significantly ahead of the management annual guidance of 20 per cent growth for gross margin and 30 per cent growth for adjusted EBITDA. Sector outlook The corporate travel market is expected to reach around $20 billion by FY27; however, online penetration in this segment remains low at just around 20 per cent in FY24 compared to almost 45 per cent for the overall travel industry in India. This indicates substantial headroom for digital adoption across the corporate travel industry. Online penetration is accelerating, driven by rapid adoption of digital booking platforms and the uptake of self-booking tools and integrated expense management solutions as they continue to rise across the corporate segment.