Home / Markets / News / Prince Pipes, Supreme Ind: Plastic pipe stocks rise up to 9%; here's why

Prince Pipes, Supreme Ind: Plastic pipe stocks rise up to 9%; here's why

Prince Pipes, Astral, Supreme Industries, and other plastic pipe stocks jumped up to 8.8 per cent in trade; check reasons, recommendations

Pipes
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 10:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of plastic pipe companies climbed as much as 8.8 per cent on Thursday, August 21, 2025, on the BSE, buoyed by an improved growth outlook.
 
At 9:38 AM, individually, Prince Pipes and Fittings' share price was trading 6.95 per cent higher, Supreme Industries was up 1.34 per cent, Finolex Industries was up 1.28 per cent, and Apollo Pipes was up 1.68 per cent. However, Astral was flat. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.19 per cent higher at 82,013.92.
 
Motilal Oswal reckons that after a challenging FY25 and a subdued start to FY26, the domestic pipes sector appears to be at the cusp of recovery. With the Directorate General of Trade Remedies' (DGTR) recommendation on implementing Anti-Dumping Duty (ADD) and PVC prices stabilising at bottom levels, a gradual price uptick is expected.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE 
"Coupled with an improving demand environment, these factors are set to drive a gradual rebound from Q2FY26 onwards," the brokerage noted. It added: With a further pickup in momentum from H2FY26.

Why is the brokerage bullish on plastic pipe companies?

The brokerage is upbeat as plastic pipe companies remain confident of delivering double-digit volume growth for the year, backed by a strong recovery in Jul-Aug 2025. 
 
Supreme Industries expects total volume growth of 14-15 per cent for FY26, led by plastic piping systems at a higher 15-17 per cent, with Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin in the 14.5–15.5 per cent range. Outlook is expected to turn positive, with industry growth pegged at 9-10 per cent, supported by rural demand recovery and steady momentum in urban housing, infrastructure, and real estate.
 
Similarly, Astral's management anticipates volumes improving sharply over 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y)  from July 2025, and management expects lower double-digit volume growth for FY26.   ALSO READ | HDB Financial shares rise as Motilal Oswal initiates coverage; check upside 
Prince Pipes has guided for a demand recovery from Q2FY26, supported by strong volumes in July 2025, with margins expected to improve sequentially and reach 12 per cent by Q4.
 
Apollo Pipes' management has guided for double-digit volume growth in FY26, low-to-mid double-digit, with potential upside if demand strengthens in Q2. 
 
Finolex Industries expects at least high single-digit and potentially double-digit volume growth for FY26. 

Investment strategy 

Motilal Oswal has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on Supreme Industries, Astral, and Prince Pipes with targets of ₹5,350 per share, ₹1,650, and ₹440, respectively. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDB Financial shares rise as Motilal Oswal initiates coverage; check upside

Is Vedanta stock a BUY or SELL at current price? Here's what chart suggests

Rupee rises after India, US policy minutes; opens higher at 87.03/$

EM funds cut India exposure sharply in July, shift flows to China and Korea

Ex-date alert! These 54 stocks go ex-dividend on Aug 22; are you eligible?

Topics :Stock Market TodayShare Market TodayPrince Pipes And FittingsThe Smart InvestorFinolex IndustriesS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBuzzing stocks

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story