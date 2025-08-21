Prince Pipes, Supreme Ind: Plastic pipe stocks rise up to 9%; here's why

Shares of plastic pipe companies climbed as much as 8.8 per cent on Thursday, August 21, 2025, on the BSE, buoyed by an improved growth outlook.

Motilal Oswal reckons that after a challenging FY25 and a subdued start to FY26, the domestic pipes sector appears to be at the cusp of recovery. With the Directorate General of Trade Remedies' (DGTR) recommendation on implementing Anti-Dumping Duty (ADD) and PVC prices stabilising at bottom levels, a gradual price uptick is expected.

"Coupled with an improving demand environment, these factors are set to drive a gradual rebound from Q2FY26 onwards," the brokerage noted. It added: With a further pickup in momentum from H2FY26.

Why is the brokerage bullish on plastic pipe companies?

The brokerage is upbeat as plastic pipe companies remain confident of delivering double-digit volume growth for the year, backed by a strong recovery in Jul-Aug 2025.

Supreme Industries expects total volume growth of 14-15 per cent for FY26, led by plastic piping systems at a higher 15-17 per cent, with Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin in the 14.5–15.5 per cent range. Outlook is expected to turn positive, with industry growth pegged at 9-10 per cent, supported by rural demand recovery and steady momentum in urban housing, infrastructure, and real estate.