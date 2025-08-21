According to media reports, the stake sale is expected to raise around ₹2,626 crore, with a floor price fixed at ₹1,030 per share, a discount of 13 per cent from the August 20 close price. JP Morgan India will act as the broker for the transaction.

During the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) earnings call, the management had highlighted that the promoters are evaluating the possibility of selling a minority stake to support the family estate planning. As of June 30, 2025, the promoter group held a 74.97 per cent stake in Clean Science.

Clean Science and Technology Q1 results

In Q1FY26, the company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹242.86, up 8.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹224 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported profit after tax (PAT) of ₹70 crore, up 6.2 per cent from ₹65.9 crore in the June 2025 quarter.