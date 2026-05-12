HFCL shares defy weak markets, rise 3% to hit 52-week high; here's why

HFCL Share Price: Shares of telecom gearmaker HFCL witnessed robust demand in an otherwise weak market, climbing as much as 3.42 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹153.55 per share on the NSE during intraday trade on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

The counter, although trimming some of the gains, continued to see solid investor interest. At 11:28 AM, HFCL shares were trading at ₹151.94 per share, up 2.34 per cent from the previous close of ₹148.46 on the NSE. In contrast, the Nifty50 was trading at 23,589, down 226 points or 0.95 per cent. During today’s trading session, a combined total of nearly 60 million equity shares of HFCL, valued at around ₹910 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Export order win lifts investor sentiment The northward movement in HFCL share price followed the company’s announcement that it has secured export orders worth approximately $19.32 million (equivalent to ₹183.95 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables from reputed international customers. The company said these orders reaffirm the confidence placed in it by global clients. HFCL Q4FY26 results HFCL reported its highest-ever consolidated profit of ₹184.45 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31 , driven by a surge in overseas business, supported by new products and enhanced capacities. The company had posted a loss of ₹83.3 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to its exchange filing submitted on April 30, 2026.

Consolidated revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹1,824.12 crore during the reported quarter, up from around ₹801 crore in Q4 FY25. HFCL also recorded its largest-ever order book of ₹21,206 crore, more than double the ₹9,967 crore reported at the end of FY25. Mahendra Nahata, promoter, and MD of HFCL, said, “FY26 was a year of strong strategic progress for HFCL, supported by favorable industry tailwinds and focused execution across our stated priorities. We made significant progress in increasing exports, improving the share of product revenues over EPC, expanding private sector business, and strengthening our margin profile, creating a solid base for our next phase of growth.”