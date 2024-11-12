Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / HG Infra Engineering share price slips 8% as Q2 net profit plunges 16% YoY

HG Infra Engineering share price slips 8% as Q2 net profit plunges 16% YoY

The fall in the HG Infra share price came after the company reported weak numbers in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25)

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 11:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HG Infra share price: HG Infra Engineering (HG Infra) shares plunged up to 7.86 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,181 per share on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. 
 
The fall in the HG Infra share price came after the company reported weak numbers in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25).
 
HG Infra’s profit dropped 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 80.7 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), from Rs 96.1 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024 (Q2FY24).
 
The company’s revenue from operations dropped 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 902.4 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 954.5 crore in the September quarter of FY24.
 
At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), fell marginally (0.3 per cent) annually to Rs 219.5 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 220.1 crore in Q2FY24. 
 
However, Ebitda margin expanded 130 basis points (bps) to 24.3 per cent in the September quarter of financial year 2025, from 23 per cent in the September quarter of financial year 2024. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trades rangebound around 79,500; Nifty at 24,150; Auto, FMCG weigh

Swiggy IPO listing prediction: Analysts raise caution ahead of market debut

Swiggy IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, & expected listing price

Market crash:11 of 17 Nifty sector indices in correction mode auto, PSU hit

IndusInd Bank stock sees highest drop in 4 years; is it a good buy?

 
Last month, HG Infra Engineering announced that it has been declared as qualified bidder by the NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited for 185 MW/370 MWh out of the project of tariff-based setting up of 500 MW/1000 MWh standalone battery energy storage systems in India with viability gap funding support.
 
HG Infra Engineering is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business including maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers and other infrastructure contract works. 
 
The market capitalisation of HG Infra is Rs 7,840.08 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category. 
 
At 11:45 AM, HG Infra shares were trading 4.50 per cent lower at Rs 1,224.10 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.05 per cent lower at 79,457.25 levels.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Inox India gains 4% on bagging LNG tanks & regasification order in Bahamas

Windsor Machines locked in 10% upper circuit on acquiring Global CNC

EPL shares climb 7% after strong Q2FY25 show; net profit jumps 72% YoY

Ramco Cements rallies 7%, hits 9-month high on hopes of healthy H2 outlook

Blue Dart share price tanks 10% on weak Q2 show; profit slides 14% YoY

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYIndian equity marketsS&P BSE SensexNifty50HG Infra EngineeringQ2 results

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story