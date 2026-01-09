Highway Infrastructure jumps 7% as ₹328-crore order win boosts portfolio

Highway Infrastructure share price today: Highway Infrastructure share price jumped nearly 7 per cent on Friday as the company received an order worth ₹328 crore from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Highway Infrastructure share price rose as much as 6.97 per cent to the day's high of ₹62.13 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock price resumed its rally after a one-day decline on Thursday.

So far in the session, total traded volume on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has been 2.6 times its 30-day average volume. The relative strength index (RSI) was at 45.88, according to data on Bloomberg.

Highway Infrastructure's share price rose as the company secured an order worth ₹328.77 crore from the National Highway Authority of India. As a part of the order, Highway Infrastructure will engage a user-fee agency on a competitive bidding basis through an e-tender at Chilakaluripet, Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh. The toll operation is for the section of National Highway 16's (NH-16) from 355 kilometres to 437.50 kilometres, the company said in the exchange filing.

Highway Infrastructure will also maintain the adjacent toilet blocks, including recouping the consumable items. "The infrastructure company entered into an agreement on Thursday with the National Highway Authority of India for the execution of the above-mentioned order. Highway Infrastructure will take over operations at Kaza Fee Plaza on January 23, 2026," the company said in the exchange filing. This order further enhanced Highway Infrastructure's toll operation portfolio and improved the revenue visibility in the future. Notably, the Letter of Award (LoA) came just a few days after Highway Infrastructure received another contract award worth ₹32 crore for taking over operations at Jawar Fee Plaza.