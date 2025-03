Hikal, Torrent Power: Top bets by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec for March 12

Nifty

After opening down by 115 points, the Nifty index reached a low of 22314 within the first five minutes of trading and then began to recover. By the end of the session, Nifty had climbed back over 200 points. Today's recovery from the lower levels increases the likelihood of forming a higher bottom in the short term. Any level above 22700 would confirm a bullish trend reversal for the Nifty, potentially pushing it toward the target of 23000. Support has now shifted up to around 22300 levels.