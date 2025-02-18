Hindustan Aeronautics drops 5% as Maharatna stock turns ex-dividend today

Hindustan Aeronautics share price today: Shares of state-owned aerospace and defense company Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) dropped 4.96 per cent to today's low of Rs 3,303 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during intra-day trade on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The fall in the 'Maharatna' company's share price aligns with its announcement of an interim dividend for its shareholders.

Data available on the exchanges reveals that the state-owned company has announced its first interim dividend of Rs 25 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 5 each, fully paid up (500 percent) for the Financial Year 2024-25. Notably, HAL shares trade ex-dividend date today.

Hindustan Aeronautics has set the record date for the payment of the first interim dividend as today, Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The dividend, the company said, will be paid to all eligible shareholders on or before March 14, 2025.

At the current market price, Hindustan Aeronautics' dividend yield stands at 1.15 per cent.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Hindustan Aeronautics is an Indian public sector aerospace and defense company. HAL was established in 1940 and operates under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. The company holds Maharatna status. The aerospace and defense equipment manufacturer boasts a market capitalisation of Rs 2,21,879.48 crore on the NSE, as of February 18, 2025.

Hindustan Aeronautics' shares have yielded a return of around 10 per cent in the last year to its shareholders. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 has advanced 3.62 per cent over the same period.

Hindustan Aeronautics' shares reached their 52-week high of Rs 5,674.75 per share on the NSE on July 9, 2024, while they fell to their 52-week low of Rs 2,913.60 apiece on March 20, 2024.