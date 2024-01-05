Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty signals flat open; December services PMI eyed
Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty signals flat open; December services PMI eyed

Stock market live updates on January 5, 2024: The services PMI data for December will be on radar in trade today, besides stock-specific action; Dabur expects mid to high single-digit growth in Q3

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 8:47 AM IST
Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could open on a muted note, early trends suggest. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were down 14 points at 21,771.  
The services PMI data for December will be on radar in trade today, besides stock-specific action.  Dabur said it expects mid to high single-digit growth during Q3FY24, led by volumes.  Power Finance Corp has raised FY24 market borrowing plan to Rs 1.05 trillion from Rs 80,000 crore. 
Global cues
Asian markets remained lacklustre in trade this morning. Nikkei held 0.4 per cent of gain. Hang Seng opened 0.4 per cent down, Kospi and ASX 200 were flat.  
Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 fell 0.34 per cent, the Dow eked out 0.03 per cent gain and the Nasdaq lost 0.56 per cent.  

Nifty Realty, Nifty FMCG in overbought zone: Avoid fresh long positions

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 5: Sobha, Dabur, Grasim, REC, Jupiter Wagons

Gift Nifty signals muted start

OMCs hike procurement price of ethanol produced from maize by Rs 5.79/ltr

In a boost to the ethanol blending programme which has been strutting following the decision to stop production from sugarcane juice, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) announced a Rs 5.79 per litre increase to Rs 71.86 a litre in procurement price of ethanol produced from maize for the 2023-24 supply year that started in November. Read

DIIs sell shares worth Rs 1,387 crore Thursday

FIIs buy shares worth Rs 1,513 crore Thursday

Sebi appoints G Ram Mohan Rao as executive director for a period of 3 years

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has appointed G Ram Mohan Rao as Executive Director (ED) for a period of three years. Rao will be handling the investigation department and the internal inspection department. Read

Nifty Realty, Nifty FMCG in overbought zone: Avoid fresh long positions

The Nifty Realty Index closed at 841, displaying a strong bullish trend. The next significant resistance level is observed at 856, indicating a potential upward movement. However, caution is advised as key technical indicators signal overbought conditions. Read

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 5: Sobha, Dabur, Grasim, REC, Jupiter Wagons

Dabur India: Dabur India expects mid- to high-single-digit growth in its consolidated revenue for the quarter ended December (Q3FY24), as demand for its consumer goods in rural areas continued to lag urban regions and pricing growth remained subdued. However, Dabur expects gross margins to likely expand, led by moderating inflation and cost-saving initiatives.
 
Sobha: Sobha Ltd logged its best-ever quarterly sales in Q3FY24 at Rs 1,952 crore. The company launched two new projects during the quarter with a total saleable area of 3.84 million sq. ft.
 
J&K Bank: Jammu and Kashmir Bank reported a 11.80 per cent year-on-year increase in total business at Rs 2.19 trillion. Total deposits surged 9 pet cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.29 trillion. Read

Gold price falls Rs 440 to Rs 63,380, silver declines Rs 2,000 to Rs 76,600

The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 440 during early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,380, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 2,000 with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,600. Read

How China's top automobile manufacturer BYD beat Tesla at its own game

Critical to BYD’s success has been vertical integration. Instead of relying on other companies for parts, BYD managed to crack the code of producing EVs cheaply in part by making most of its own components. The company is able to offer a wide range of affordable EVs at low prices, maximizing sales (if not revenue) while expanding its footprint in new markets. Read

Red Sea region conflict: No major threat to India's fuel supplies

The conflict in the Red Sea region is unlikely to disrupt delivery of energy supplies to India or leave a lasting impact on its economy, despite around half of the country’s oil imports transiting that area, suggest industry officials and shipping data. Read

Dec jobs report in US due today; pegged at 170,000

Economists polled by Dow Jones project that job growth slowed to 170,000 last month, says CNBC.com. 

US Federal Reserve sees interest rates staying high for some time

Federal Reserve policymakers agreed last month that it would be appropriate to maintain a restrictive stance “for some time,” while acknowledging they were probably at the peak rate and would begin cutting in 2024. Read

US equity futures tick higher after Wall St. losses

Brent Crude holds near $78

Gift Nifty signals muted start

Hang Seng, Kospi dip in Asia; Nikkei holds up

US stocks close lower Thursday; Dow ekes out gain

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

