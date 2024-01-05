Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty signals flat open; December services PMI eyed

Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could open on a muted note, early trends suggest. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were down 14 points at 21,771.

The services PMI data for December will be on radar in trade today, besides stock-specific action. Dabur said it expects mid to high single-digit growth during Q3FY24, led by volumes. Power Finance Corp has raised FY24 market borrowing plan to Rs 1.05 trillion from Rs 80,000 crore.

Global cues

Asian markets remained lacklustre in trade this morning. Nikkei held 0.4 per cent of gain. Hang Seng opened 0.4 per cent down, Kospi and ASX 200 were flat.

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 fell 0.34 per cent, the Dow eked out 0.03 per cent gain and the Nasdaq lost 0.56 per cent.