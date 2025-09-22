Home / Markets / News / Hindustan Copper rallies 8% on executing Rakha mining lease deed; details

Hindustan Copper rallies 8% on executing Rakha mining lease deed; details



Hindustan Copper Limited's Indian Copper Complex, Jharkhand

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 12:06 PM IST
Hindustan Copper share price: State-owned Hindustan Copper share was buzzing in trade on Monday, September 22, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 7.85 per cent to an intraday high of ₹304.80 per share. 
 
At 12:01 PM, Hindustan Copper share price was trading 5.31 per cent higher at ₹297.60. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.20 per cent lower at 82,461.66 levels.  Track Stock Market Live Updates 

Why did Hindustan Copper share price rally today?

 
Hindustan Copper share price rallied after the company announced that Rakha mining lease deed has been executed between the company and District Commissioner (DC), Jamshedpur on September 19, 2025 for an extended period of 20 years.
 
In an exchange filing, Hindustan Copper said, “It is informed that Rakha Mining Lease Deed has been executed between Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) and District Commissioner (DC), Jamshedpur on September 19, 2025 for an extended period of 20 years.”
 
The deed, according to the company, is a crucial step towards reopening and expansion of the Rakha Copper Mine, which holds strategic importance for the growth of copper production in the region. 
 
Financially, Hindustan Copper reported a consolidated net profit of ₹134.28 crore for Q1FY26, reflecting an over 18 per cent increase from ₹113.40 crore in the same quarter of FY25, driven by higher revenues.
 
The company’s total income rose to ₹526.65 crore during April-June 2025, up from ₹500.44 crore a year ago, while expenses edged slightly higher to ₹347.29 crore from ₹346.32 crore in Q1 FY25, according to an exchange filing.
 
A public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Mines, Hindustan Copper holds all operational mining leases for copper ore in India. The company focuses on the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of copper ore to produce and sell copper concentrate.
 
Hindustan Copper operates mines at Malanjkhand in Madhya Pradesh, Khetri in Rajasthan, and Ghatsila in Jharkhand. Its processing infrastructure includes a primary smelter and refinery at Ghatsila, a secondary smelter and refining facility at Jhagadia (Gujarat), and a continuous cast copper wire rod plant at Taloja, Maharashtra.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

