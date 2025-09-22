Hindustan Copper rallies 8% on executing Rakha mining lease deed; details

Hindustan Copper share price: State-owned Hindustan Copper share was buzzing in trade on Monday, September 22, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 7.85 per cent to an intraday high of ₹304.80 per share.

Why did Hindustan Copper share price rally today?

Hindustan Copper share price rallied after the company announced that Rakha mining lease deed has been executed between the company and District Commissioner (DC), Jamshedpur on September 19, 2025 for an extended period of 20 years.

In an exchange filing, Hindustan Copper said, “It is informed that Rakha Mining Lease Deed has been executed between Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) and District Commissioner (DC), Jamshedpur on September 19, 2025 for an extended period of 20 years.” The deed, according to the company, is a crucial step towards reopening and expansion of the Rakha Copper Mine, which holds strategic importance for the growth of copper production in the region. Financially, Hindustan Copper reported a consolidated net profit of ₹134.28 crore for Q1FY26, reflecting an over 18 per cent increase from ₹113.40 crore in the same quarter of FY25, driven by higher revenues.