Hong Kong surpasses India in market cap as Chinese equities rebound

Hong Kong's market capita­lisation (mcap) has surpassed India's, driven by a strong rebound in Chinese equities fuelled by Beijing’s sweeping stimulus measures. Hong Kong’s mcap briefly exceeded $6 trillion this week, after a 25 per cent surge from Septe­mber’s low of $4.75 trillion.

Meanwhile, India's mcap, which reached a record $5.71 trillion on Thursday, has since dropped below $5.5 trillion amid a near 5 per cent drop in benchmark indices from their peak. This shift reverses the mid-September advantage India held, with its market cap 17 per cent higher than Hong Kong’s. Now, Hong Kong’s market cap exceeds India’s by 8 per cent.



