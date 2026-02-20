Strong demand, rising prices brighten near-term outlook for metal stocks

Even though coking coal prices are moving up, higher steel prices could lead to improved margins in Q4FY26. Downstream ferrous pipe players did well, however, in Q3FY26, with APL Apollo Tubes seeing volume growth and margin expansion on the back of weaker than expected steel prices. Given strong demand, the tubes and pipes sector could continue to yield strong returns.
Among major non-ferrous players, Vedanta’s current share price is driven by the corporate restructuring, rather than commodity fundamentals. Hindalco Industries reported robust India operations, aided by higher aluminium prices, but the consolidated performance was hurt by fire at a Novelis facility. National Aluminium Company Limited’s (Nalco) consolidated revenue was ₹4,731 crore, up 1 per cent Y-o-Y and up 10 per cent Q-o-Q, in line with consensus. Operating profit stood at ₹2,179 crore, down 6 per cent Y-o-Y, but up 13 per cent Q-o-Q.