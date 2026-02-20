Strong demand, rising prices brighten near-term outlook for metal stocks

In Q3FY26, aluminium, zinc, and copper spot prices were strong, rising on lower London Metal Exchange (LME) inventory, weaker dollar, and lower Chinese aluminium exports. However, the LME lead spot price was a little lower Q-o-Q. Chinese net aluminium exports during CY25 declined by 24.3 per cent to 2.2 Mt (vs CY24). Global alumina futures prices are now 3.5 per cent below the Q3FY26 average and at 10.3 per cent of spot LME aluminium prices, alumina futures are below the long term average of 16.1 per cent. Lower alumina prices could lead to better margins for some producers.

The dollar index is down M-o-M and Y-o-Y. The rupee depreciation may also aid in higher realisations for domestic players. Weaker caustic soda prices and lower thermal coal costs should also improve margins of domestic non-ferrous companies. Higher US aluminium premiums due to US tariffs may also help Novelis. China has imposed an aluminium production cap of 45 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), and there are also supply constraints due to smelter disruptions in Iceland and Mozambique, and lower LME inventory. This should support high aluminium prices in the short-term.