How is Amit Shah's portfolio performing as BJP limps in Lok Sabha polls?

Lok Sabha 2024 election results impact: The Indian equities saw a bloodbath on Tuesday, June 04, as result trends showed INDIA bloc putting up a tough fight against Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the The Indian equities saw a bloodbath on Tuesday, June 04, as result trends showed INDIA bloc putting up a tough fight against Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections

Against this backdrop, Home Minister Amit Shah's portfolio showed a mixed performance on the bourses.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shah has invested in around 180 companies. Of these, his top five holdings include HUL, MRF, Colgate-Palmolive, Procter & Gamble Hygiene And Health Care, and ABB India, which collectively amount to Rs 5.4 crore, constituting nearly a third of his total listed portfolio worth Rs 17.4 crore.

Among them, leading the gains was Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), which saw an increase of 5.19 per cent in the intraday trade, followed by Colgate, which rose 3.71 per cent.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene And Health Care also witnessed a surge of up to 1.43 per cent, though it later declined by over 1 per cent.

In contrast, ABB and MRF faced major declines, dropping 19.88 per cent and 8.29 per cent respectively.

That apart, other major holdings in his portfolio encompass ITC (down 3 per cent), VIP Industries (down 7 per cent), Infosys (down 1.5 per cent), Grindwell Norton (down 3.5 per cent), Cummins India (down 13 per cent), and Kansai Nerolac Paints (down 3 per cent).

Amit Shah has filed his nomination from the Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat for the 2024. According to reports, he is leading as the vote counting was still under process. He had previously secured victory from the same seat in 2019.

As of 1:03 PM, NDA was leading on 292 seats and the INDIA Alliance was ahead on 233 seats, while others were on top of 18 seats.

Meanwhile, the benchmark index BSE Sensex was trading 7.18 per cent or 5,492 points lower at 70,976.99 levels.