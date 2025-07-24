Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 09:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Consumer Products Q1 review: Should you stay invested or book profit?

Tata Consumer Products Q1 review: Should you stay invested or book profit?

Tata Consumer Products Q1 review: In the June quarter (Q1FY26), Tata Consumer Products registered a 15 per cent jump in the consolidated net profit; here's what brokerages recommend

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Tata Consumer Products Q1 review: Tata Consumer Products reported its Q1FY26 results on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, after market hours. 
 
In the June quarter (Q1FY26), Tata Consumer Products registered a 15 per cent jump in the consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹334.15 crore as compared to ₹290.32 crore. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹4,778.91 crore, up 9.8 per cent, from ₹4,352.07 crore a year ago. The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 8 per cent to ₹615 crore, as against ₹671 crore a year ago. 

Brokerages’ view on Tata Consumer Products Q1 numbers 

Nuvama Institutional Equities has maintained a ‘Buy’ call on Tata Consumer Products, but has cut the target price to ₹1,285 per share from ₹1,335 owing to the company posting below-estimate revenue and a fall in Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) and Ebitda margins. 
 
 
Tata Consumer Products reported Q1FY26 revenue growth of 9.8 per cent, which was slightly below Nuvama’s expectation. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined, and margins contracted sharply with gross margin down 482 basis points (bps) and Ebitda margin down 263 bps Y-o-Y, impacted by elevated tea costs and coffee price corrections in the non-branded segment, according to Nuvama.
 
Similarly, Motilal Oswal continued with ‘Buy’, but cut the target to ₹1,270 per share from ₹1,300. However, it raised FY26/FY27 Ebitda estimates by 7 per cent/3 per cent. The brokerage sees moderation in tea prices to support margin expansion from Q2FY26 and expects international business to sustain FY26 performance. 

In Q1, the company’s international business revenue grew 5 per cent in constant currency terms, driven by strong coffee performance in the US. Besides, the India food business revenue also grew over 14 per cent, and its value-added salt portfolio grew 31 per cent.

Tata Consumer Products management commentary 

The management of the Tata group company expects Ebitda growth to be higher than revenue growth H2FY26 onwards and Ebitda margins to revert to historical levels Q2FY26 onwards due to potential moderation in tea prices.
 
Further, a mid-single-digit volume growth in the tea business, with 6–8 per cent value growth, is expected going ahead. The company is aiming to increase Advertising and Promotion (A&P) spends to 7.5 per cent of revenue in the near term (6.8 per cent of revenue in Q1FY26). 
 
Capital Foods and Organic India is anticipated to grow 30 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26 and the ready-to-drink (RTD) business is expected to deliver 30 per cent top-line growth in FY26, driven by volume and product launches. The company aims to expand its growth business to 30 per cent of India business (currently at 28 per cent in Q1) and to expand value-added Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) of dry fruits to enhance margins.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

