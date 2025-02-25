Share market today, Tuesday, February 25, 2025: The Indian stock market is likely to be influenced by Trump's tariff plans, weak global markets, and continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in Tuesday's session.

At 7:23 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,589.50, around 20 points behind Nifty futures' last close.

For the first time in 20 years, FMCG stocks like Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and Asian Paints are underperforming in a falling market. The Nifty FMCG index has declined by 20.2 per cent since the end of September 2024, when the markets peaked, compared to a 12.6 per cent fall in the Nifty 50. The FMCG index is down 8 per cent since the start of the year, while the Nifty 50 has declined by 4.6 per cent in 2025. Since the end of FY24, the FMCG index has dropped 3.2 per cent, while the benchmark index has risen by 1 per cent. Consequently, the FMCG sector's weighting in the Nifty 50 has decreased to 9.5 per cent, the lowest since March 2011.

IT companies: The Indian IT industry is expected to grow by 5.1 per cent to $282.6 billion in FY25, up from 4 per cent growth in FY24. Nasscom predicts the sector will surpass the $300 billion revenue milestone in FY26. Despite low single-digit growth rates, the industry is seeing an increase in year-on-year growth.

The sharp fall in the Indian stock markets since their September 2024 peak has made valuations attractive for many stocks in the large, mid, and small-cap segments. Analysts believe this could be a good time for long-term investors to start cherry-picking stocks. According to Samco Securities, 272 out of the top 500 market-cap stocks have fallen over 20 per cent from their September-end levels as of February 21, 2025. The Nifty 100 index is currently trading at a PE ratio of 20.6x, down from 24.88x in September 2024.

Mahindra and Mahindra: M&M has increased its market share to 43.8 pr cent in the domestic tractor market despite a challenging year. The company is also focusing on growth in the farm machinery segment. Hemant Sikka, president of the farm equipment sector, says the company plans to achieve ₹1,000 crore in farm machinery sales by FY25.

EPL Ltd: Indorama Ventures is set to acquire a 24.9 per cent stake in EPL from Blackstone for ₹1,910 crore ($221 million). The deal, priced at ₹240 per share, is expected to close soon, pending regulatory approvals. This transaction will give Indorama a foothold in EPL, a leading manufacturer of laminated tubes.

Ireda: State-owned Ireda has received shareholder approval to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers. The proposal was approved at the 22nd Extraordinary General Meeting on Monday. The company anticipates growth opportunities in its existing operations and is evaluating various avenues for capital.

Nestle India: The FMCG company may raise prices of its products to counter inflation in coffee, cocoa, and edible oil while aiming to maintain sales. Managing Director Suresh Narayanan emphasised keeping price hikes as low as possible to avoid impacting volume growth.

Akzo Nobel India: Akzo Nobel India has accepted an offer from AkzoNobel N.V. to acquire its powder coatings business and International Research Centre (R&D) for ₹207.3 crore and ₹7 crore, respectively. The transaction also includes the sale of intellectual property rights for the decorative paints business in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal for ₹1,152 crore.

Honeywell Automation India: The company's US-based parent, Honeywell is exploring sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production and decarbonising Indian aviation and shipping industries through technology transfer in the biofuel supply chain. The company plans to license at least one ecofining processing unit in India, following its collaboration with AM Green on carbon capture and SAF efforts.

IIFL Finance: The company is expected to see a decline in annual earnings due to reduced net interest margins and higher credit costs, according to Fitch Ratings. The company reported an 8 per cent fall in loan assets under management and a loss of ₹14.46 crore for the first nine months of the fiscal year. Fitch Ratings has assigned IIFL Finance a 'B+' rating with a stable outlook, citing weak loan quality and narrower interest spreads as challenges.

Bharti Airtel: The company has partnered with Apple to offer Apple TV+ and Apple Music to its Wi-Fi and postpaid customers. Airtel's Home Wi-Fi customers can access Apple TV+ with plans starting at ₹999, while postpaid customers on plans starting at ₹999 will get access to Apple TV+ and six months of free Apple Music.

Biocon: Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, has launched YESINTEK (ustekinumab-kfce) in the United States. YESINTEK is among the first biosimilar alternatives to Stelara (ustekinumab) in the US market, approved for Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis. The biosimilar received FDA approval in December 2024.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Bengaluru-based Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) is seeking counterbids to sell its ₹364.5 crore stressed micro banking portfolio loans through a Swiss challenge auction. The auction was triggered by an anchor bid of ₹34.26 crore from Avenue Capital and State Bank of India-backed Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd (Arcil). The portfolio for sale includes 119,478 accounts, with a loan pool of ₹294.5 crore that is 150 days past due and ₹70 crore of written-off loans.

Tata Communications: The company has issued commercial papers to raise ₹465 crore. The commercial papers were issued on February 21, with a redemption date of May 23, 2025. The face value per security is ₹5 lakh, and the company has offered a discount of 7.47 per cet per annum on the security.

Life Insurance Corporation of India: LIC has received a demand notice of about ₹57.2 crore from tax authorities for excess Input Tax Credit (ITC) availed for the financial year 2020-21. The demand includes GST of ₹31.04 crore, interest of ₹23.13 crore, and a penalty of ₹3.10 crore. LIC stated that there is no material impact on its financials, operations, or other activities.