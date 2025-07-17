ICICI Bank Q1 result on July 19; check preview to find what analysts expect

ICICI Bank, they believe, may see net profit gain of anywhere between 3 per cent and nearly 10 per cent year-on-year, while net interest income (NII) could also rise 8-10 per cent.

ICICI Bank Q1 results 2025 date, time:

A meeting of the bank’s Board of Directors will be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

ALSO READ | Axis Bank Q1 results preview: Date, time, what to expect from earnings? "The Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors at 5:00 pm (IST) on July 19, 2025 to discuss the financial results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30, 2025," it said in a stock exchange filing. ICICI Bank Q1 results expectations: Nuvama Institutional Equities Analysts at Nuvama expect ICICI Bank to see a decent quarter with net profit growth seen at 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11,830 crore. In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q1FY25), ICICI Bank had reported a net profit of ₹11,060 crore.

That said, the net profit may slip a little over 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from ₹12,630 crore. As per the brokerage, the net profit growth would be driven by NII increase of 7.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹21,090 crore, and other income growth of 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,200 crore. Assuming a 12 per cent yearly increase in operating expenditure (Opex), worth ₹11,800 crore, the brokerage sees ICICI Bank’s operating profit at ₹17,140 crore, up 7 per cent Y-o-Y, but down 3 per cent Q-o-Q. On the business front, Nuvama Institutional Equities projects ICICI Bank’s loan growth of 12 per cent Y-o-Y/2 per cent Q-o-Q at ₹13.68 trillion, and deposit growth of 13 per cent Y-o-Y/flat Q-o-Q at ₹16.10 trillion.

It sees net interest margin (NIM) contracting around 9 basis points Y-o-Y and 14bps Q-o-Q to 4.27 per cent in Q1FY26. YES Securities YES Securities analysts see ICICI Bank’s Q1FY26 net profit growth at 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,121 crore. Operationally, NII is seen at ₹21,468.4 crore (up 10 per cent Y-o-Y), and Operating profit at ₹17,391.6 crore (higher by 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y). The brokerage assumes sequential loan growth to be in the 2.5 per cent ballpark due to idiosyncratic growth trajectory. NII growth, it said, will be slower than average loan growth due to fall in yield on advances outpacing cost of deposits. Consequently, NIM will be lower sequentially.

"Opex growth would be higher than business growth due to appraisal season. While slippages would be higher on sequential basis due to seasonality, provisions will be higher due to writeback in Q4FY25," it said. JM Financial In-line with other brokerages, analysts at JM Financial expect ICICI Bank’s NII to grow around 7 per cent Y-o-Y, but down 1.4 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹20,902.4 crore in the June 2025 quarter. This would be on the back of 11.7 per cent loan growth and 15.2 per cent deposit growth. Overall, NIM is seen at 4.1 per cent at the end of Q1FY26.