IFCI share price surges over 17% in two sessions; should you buy?

IFCI share price today: IFCI share price continued to gain for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, surging 5.6 per cent intraday, amid high volumes. In the last two sessions, the scrip has gained 17.53 per cent.

The total traded volume of IFCI, so far on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), stood at 17 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.47, according to data on Bloomberg.

In the last 12 months, IFCI share price increased 11.83 per cent compared to 11.22 per cent gain in the Nifty 50 index. During the session, the counter hit the day's high of ₹59.60, the highest level since October 31, 2025. In the previous session, IFCI stock price surged over 19 per cent on high volumes. The exchanges reached out to the company, noting high trading activity. However, a response from IFCI is awaited.

Why did IFCI share price rise today? IFCI share price has been rising along with shares of other capital market-related and exchange platforms amid news that the National Stock Exchange's (NSE's) initial public offer may soon get an approval from the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Further, according to a Reuters report, NSE Ltd plans to file its draft prospectus for its long awaited public listing ‍by the end of March. The news of National Stock Exchange (NSE)'s initial public offer has triggered a buying interest in IFCI stock because the company holds stake in the bourse through its subsidiary Stock Holding Corporation of India.

IFCI holds 52.68 per cent stock in Stock Corporation of India, which has 4.4 per cent stake in the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Financial Express reported. Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will soon issue a no objection certificate (NOC) to National Stock Exchange (NSE). After which, they will start preparations, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Saturday, January 10, 2026. Analyst view: IFCI has been hovering around its long-term moving averages in ₹46-₹60 range for more than six months in an indecisive manner. Yesterday, it witnessed renewed buying interest with an exceptional rise in volumes, and the same is happening today as well, said Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, derivatives and technical research, Globe Capital Market.

One may consider buying in a staggered manner in the ₹58–56 zone, said Jigar S. Patel, senior manager, equity technical research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers. Patel given a stop loss below ₹54 on a daily closing basis and a target price of ₹70 for two and three month time frame. Overall, the technical setup suggests continuation of the uptrend, and any healthy pullback towards the buying zone should be viewed as an opportunity to accumulate, Patel added. At the current juncture, it has almost reached the upper band of the said congestion range. Going ahead, a decisive close above ₹60 will clear the path for ₹70 and higher levels in the near term, he added.