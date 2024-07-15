IGL, MGL, Guj Gas likely to outperform OMCs; Charts show up to 17% upside

Shares of city gas distributors - Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, Gujarat Gas, BPCL, Indian Oil (IOC) and HPCL - were trading with steady gains of up to 3 per cent in intra-day deals on Monday in a positive trending market.



Here's a chart check on these stocks for potential upside targets and key levels to track.

Indraprastha Gas (IGL)

Current Price: Rs 535

Upside Potential: 10.3%

Support: Rs 514; Rs 505

Resistance: Rs 540; Rs 557

Indraprastha Gas stock is seen consolidating in a tight range of Rs 514 - Rs 540 since the start of July; after a sharp 21.5 per cent rally post May. A breakout in either direction, can unveil an extended move in that particular direction.