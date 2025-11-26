IIFL Finance share price today: IIFL Finance shares were in demand on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, with the scrip jumping up to 3.59 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹577.05 per share.

At 1:20 PM, IIFL Finance share price was trading 1.98 per cent higher at ₹568.10 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.12 per cent higher at 85,534.94 levels

Why did IIFL Finance share price rally today?

IIFL Finance shares moved higher after the company said its board has approved a public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a shelf limit of up to ₹2,000 crore, including a green-shoe option, to be launched in one or more tranches.

ALSO READ | Zydus Lifesciences shares rise after USFDA nod, RK Pharma licensing deal In an exchange filing, IIFL Finance said, “The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. November 26, 2025, approved the public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures, with the shelf limit of up to ₹2,000 Crore, including green shoe option, if any, in one or more tranches.” IIFL Finance results IIFL Finance reported a strong rebound in Q2FY26, posting a consolidated profit after tax of ₹418 crore, up 52 per cent sequentially (Q-o-Q), driven by robust growth in its gold loan business.

The company’s consolidated asset under management (AUM) rose 7 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹90,122 crore, supported by record-high gold loan AUM of ₹34,577 crore, which grew 220 per cent Y-o-Y as operations fully normalised post the September 2024 embargo. Asset quality improved with Stage 2 and Stage 3 levels trending lower and provision coverage at 93 per cent, while the lender continued to prune its portfolio by exiting unsecured MSME, micro-LAP and high-risk MFI geographies. Financial metrics remained healthy with return on assets (ROA) at 1.9 per cent, return on equity (ROE) at 9.8 per cent, a consolidated Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) of 28.2 per cent, liquidity of ₹8,170 crore, and PAT of ₹692 crore for H1.