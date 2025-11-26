Home / Markets / News / IIFL Finance share rises 4%, hits 52-week high as board okays NCDs issuance

IIFL Finance share rises 4%, hits 52-week high as board okays NCDs issuance

At 1:20 PM, IIFL Finance share price was trading 1.98 per cent higher at ₹568.10 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.12 per cent higher at 85,534.94 levels

IIFL Finance reported a strong rebound in Q2FY26, posting a consolidated profit after tax of ₹418 crore, up 52 per cent sequentially (Q-o-Q), driven by robust growth in its gold loan business. | Photo: Facebook
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
IIFL Finance share price today: IIFL Finance shares were in demand on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, with the scrip jumping up to 3.59 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹577.05 per share.
 
Why did IIFL Finance share price rally today?

 
IIFL Finance shares moved higher after the company said its board has approved a public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a shelf limit of up to ₹2,000 crore, including a green-shoe option, to be launched in one or more tranches.
 
In an exchange filing, IIFL Finance said, “The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. November 26, 2025, approved the public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures, with the shelf limit of up to ₹2,000 Crore, including green shoe option, if any, in one or more tranches.”  ALSO READ | Zydus Lifesciences shares rise after USFDA nod, RK Pharma licensing deal

IIFL Finance results

 
IIFL Finance reported a strong rebound in Q2FY26, posting a consolidated profit after tax of ₹418 crore, up 52 per cent sequentially (Q-o-Q), driven by robust growth in its gold loan business. 
 
The company’s consolidated asset under management (AUM) rose 7 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹90,122 crore, supported by record-high gold loan AUM of ₹34,577 crore, which grew 220 per cent Y-o-Y as operations fully normalised post the September 2024 embargo. 
 
Asset quality improved with Stage 2 and Stage 3 levels trending lower and provision coverage at 93 per cent, while the lender continued to prune its portfolio by exiting unsecured MSME, micro-LAP and high-risk MFI geographies. 
 
Financial metrics remained healthy with return on assets (ROA) at 1.9 per cent, return on equity (ROE) at 9.8 per cent, a consolidated Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) of 28.2 per cent, liquidity of ₹8,170 crore, and PAT of ₹692 crore for H1. 
 
The company said it remains focused on collateral-backed retail lending across gold loans, secured MSME loans and home finance, supported by an AI-led risk framework and a phygital network of about 4,800 branches. 
 
IIFL Finance Limited, together with its subsidiaries IIFL Home Finance and IIFL Samasta Finance, is a leading retail-focused NBFC offering a wide portfolio of loans spanning home finance, gold loans, MSME lending, microfinance and capital market finance. It has a customer base of more than 4.6 million.
 

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

