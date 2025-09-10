ICICI Securities values the company at a one-year forward P/E of 26x, in line with its assigned multiple for Sagility and close to Indegene’s historical average, to arrive at a December 2026 target price of ₹630 per share, based on a Q3FY27 one-year forward EPS estimate of ₹24. The target price implies a 14.5 per cent upside from Tuesday's closing price of ₹550.3.

Analysts at ICICI Securities said Indegene operates at the intersection of healthcare and technology, offering digital-first solutions across medical, regulatory, commercial and clinical functions. The company addresses large and expanding market opportunity of over $135 billion in life sciences operations spend, aided by secular trends – patent expiries, drug launch velocity, pricing pressure and accelerating outsourcing adoption (9–14 per cent CAGR, FY22-26E).

At 11:00 AM, the stock was trading at ₹217.32, up 2.5 per cent on the BSE. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has fallen around 9 per cent. The stock's 52-week high was at ₹736.3 and 52-week low was at ₹499 on the NSE. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹13,534 crore.

Additionally, Indegene is a trusted partner to the world's leading biopharma companies, with 64 per cent of its revenue coming from the top 20 global players. The company has a broad and deep client base, with 70 active clients - 40 of which contribute over $1 million annually, seven between $10–25 million, and two over $25 million.

The company's deep domain expertise, proprietary technology, and high trust among the top-20 global biopharma players allow it to capture an outsized share of the healthcare digital transformation cycle.

"With service portfolio enhancements (launch of Tectonic in Q1FY26), Indegene is ascending the client value chain. Importantly, client-specific challenges that weighed on FY25 growth – regulatory delays and project deferrals – are behind, with momentum in top accounts back on track," the brokerage said in a note.

The brokerage expects Indegene to deliver a revenue and EPS CAGR of 10.7 per cent and 14.7 per cent, respectively, over FY25–28.

However, the brokerage also flags a few concerns, including the upcoming patent cliff causing delayed decision-making cycles, recurring client-specific issues, and ongoing regulatory headwinds.