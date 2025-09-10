Samvardhana Motherson rises 3% on acquiring remaining 25% stake in two arm

Samvardhana Motherson International shares rose 3.3 per cent on Wednesday and logged an intra-day high at ₹102.19 per share on BSE. At 11:13 AM, on BSE, Samvardhana Motherson International’s share price was up 2.69 per cent at ₹101.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.59 per cent at 81,581.06.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,07,123.88 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹144.74 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹71.57.

Why were Samvardhana Motherson International shares in demand?

The stock was in demand after Samvardhana Motherson International announced it had completed the acquisition of the remaining 25 per cent stake in its two Turkish subsidiaries, SMR Plast Met Molds and Tools and SMR Plast Met Automotive Tec. The transaction, first disclosed on June 19, 2025, was finalised on September 9, 2025, after receiving necessary approvals.

On June 19, 2025, the Board of Directors of Samvardhana Motherson International had approved the acquisition of the remaining 25 per cent stake of SMR Plast Met Molds and Tools and SMR Plast Met Automotive Tec. Post completion of the transaction, both entities are expected to become 100 per cent indirectly owned subsidiaries of Samvardhana Motherson as the company acquired 75 per cent stake in 2021. That apart, recently, the company unveiled its five-year growth strategy at its Annual Investor Day 2025, Samvardhana Motherson reiterated its group-level revenue and return on capital employed (RoCE) targets of $108 billion and 40 per cent, respectively, for FY30.

For this, the company plans to deepen its penetration with American, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as against the current focus on European and Indian OEMs, by offering multiple existing products, while also expanding into new ones. The company also aims to move closer to full car assembly which, as per analysts, could gain traction as OEMs look to fast-track the launch of electric vehicles (EV) with shorter product cycles. That apart, Samvardhama aims to make non-auto verticals key growth drivers under 'Vision 2030', with revenue contribution rising from 5 per cent in FY25 to 25–30 per cent by FY30, led by strong growth across medical, aerospace, consumer electronics, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.