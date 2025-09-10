Home / Markets / News / Samvardhana Motherson rises 3% on acquiring remaining 25% stake in two arm

Samvardhana Motherson rises 3% on acquiring remaining 25% stake in two arm

Samvardhana Motherson shares rose 3.3 per cent on Wednesday and logged an intra-day high at ₹102.19 per share; check acquisition details

Samvardhana Motherson
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samvardhana Motherson International shares rose 3.3 per cent on Wednesday and logged an intra-day high at ₹102.19 per share on BSE. At 11:13 AM, on BSE, Samvardhana Motherson International’s share price was up 2.69 per cent at ₹101.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.59 per cent at 81,581.06.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,07,123.88 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹144.74 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹71.57.  ALSO READ: Nifty bulls eye 25k to confirm trend; analysts bet on two stocks for upside

Why were Samvardhana Motherson International shares in demand?

The stock was in demand after Samvardhana Motherson International announced it had completed the acquisition of the remaining 25 per cent stake in its two Turkish subsidiaries, SMR Plast Met Molds and Tools and SMR Plast Met Automotive Tec. The transaction, first disclosed on June 19, 2025, was finalised on September 9, 2025, after receiving necessary approvals.
 
On June 19, 2025, the Board of Directors of Samvardhana Motherson International had approved the acquisition of the remaining 25 per cent stake of SMR Plast Met Molds and Tools and SMR Plast Met Automotive Tec. 
 
Post completion of the transaction, both entities are expected to become 100 per cent indirectly owned subsidiaries of Samvardhana Motherson as the company acquired 75 per cent stake in 2021.
 
That apart, recently, the company unveiled its five-year growth strategy at its Annual Investor Day 2025, Samvardhana Motherson reiterated its group-level revenue and return on capital employed (RoCE) targets of $108 billion and 40 per cent, respectively, for FY30.
 
For this, the company plans to deepen its penetration with American, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as against the current focus on European and Indian OEMs, by offering multiple existing products, while also expanding into new ones.
 
The company also aims to move closer to full car assembly which, as per analysts, could gain traction as OEMs look to fast-track the launch of electric vehicles (EV) with shorter product cycles.
 
That apart, Samvardhama aims to make non-auto verticals key growth drivers under 'Vision 2030', with revenue contribution rising from 5 per cent in FY25 to 25–30 per cent by FY30, led by strong growth across medical, aerospace, consumer electronics, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
 
By FY30, aspirational vertical mix is 75:25 for auto:non-auto where auto segment will be the core business, but non-auto segments will be major growth drivers.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JM Financial downgrades CarTrade; stock bleeds 19%, 'Sell' call explained

Sterling & Wilson Renewable jumps 6% on winning ₹415-crore order

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty inch higher for sixth day; IT, PSU Bank lead surge; TCS, Infy up 2%

GST a mini-budget; risks higher in mid, small-caps: S Naren, ICICI Pru AMC

Tata Steel, SAIL, Jindal rally up to 10% in Sept; is there more steam left?

Topics :Samvardhana Motherson InternationalBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story