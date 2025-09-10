Mamata Machinery shares soar 17% on multiple order wins; check details

Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 3.9 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 15 per cent this year, compared to a 5.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Mamata Machinery has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,184 crore.

Mamata Machinery secures back-to-back orders

The company, in an exchange filing on Tuesday, announced multiple order wins for its state-of-the-art 9-layer blown film plants under the Co-Extrusion product segment.

The company recently bagged its second export order, valued at about $1.17 million, from an international client for the manufacture of a high-barrier film plant, which is scheduled for commissioning by March 2026. The company did not disclose the name of the client, given the confidentiality obligations.

In addition, Mamata has secured another major order from a customer based in the United Arab Emirates, also worth around $1.17 million. This marks its third consecutive order in this segment and further strengthens its global footprint. The UAE plant will be delivered in the fourth quarter of the financial year ending March 2026, the company said in the statement.