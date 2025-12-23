MF universe rejig: Large-, midcap cut-offs likely to hit new highs in Jan

The market capitalisation (m-cap) cut-off to qualify for mutual funds’ largecap and midcap universe is likely to surge to a new high in the next reclassification.

When will Amfi release the fresh largecap, midcap and smallcap lists?

The fresh list of largecap, midcap and smallcap stocks is set to be released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) in the first week of January.

How much could the largecap cut-off rise in the January rejig?

A report by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research estimates the largecap cut-off to surge 15 per cent to Rs 1.05 trillion, compared to