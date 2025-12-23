Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 07:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MF universe rejig: Large-, midcap cut-offs likely to hit new highs in Jan

MF universe rejig: Large-, midcap cut-offs likely to hit new highs in Jan

Amfi's January stock universe reclassification may lift the largecap cut-off to Rs 1.05 trillion and the midcap threshold to Rs 34,800 crore, driven by new listings and higher valuations

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

The market capitalisation (m-cap) cut-off to qualify for mutual funds’ largecap and midcap universe is likely to surge to a new high in the next reclassification.
 
When will Amfi release the fresh largecap, midcap and smallcap lists? 
The fresh list of largecap, midcap and smallcap stocks is set to be released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) in the first week of January.
 
How much could the largecap cut-off rise in the January rejig? 
A report by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research estimates the largecap cut-off to surge 15 per cent to Rs 1.05 trillion, compared to
