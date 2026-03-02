India market capitalisation slips below $5 trn for first time in 10 months

India has lost its $5 trillion market capitalisation (mcap) tag following Monday’s sharp selloff in equities and a simultaneous slide in the rupee. According to BSE data, the country’s total market cap now stands at $4.99 trillion — the lowest since May 9.

In US dollar terms, India’s mcap has declined nearly 13 per cent from its peak and is down about 5.6 per cent on a year-to-date basis, marking the steepest drop among major global markets.

With the exception of the US, most large global markets have posted strong gains this year. China, Japan, and Taiwan have delivered double-digit returns, underscoring India’s relative underperformance.