Home / Markets / News / India's inclusion in EM bond index can spark higher FX volatility: Bankers

India's inclusion in EM bond index can spark higher FX volatility: Bankers

The inclusion is expected to spur staggered inflows of $22-$30 billion, analysts estimate

Reuters MUMBAI

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

JPMorgan's inclusion of Indian sovereign bonds in its flagship emerging market debt index will likely increase the volatility in capital flows and in the rupee, bankers said on Friday.

Indian bonds will be included in the JPMorgan's widely tracked emerging market index from June 28, 2024, extended over 10 months with 1% increment on its index weighting, the index provider said on Friday.

The inclusion is expected to spur staggered inflows of $22-$30 billion, analysts estimate.

"The inclusion will boost foreign ownership (of bonds) and it is decidedly positive for the rupee in terms of the initial flows", Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank, said.

"However, beyond that, the opening of the bond market means higher volatility and vulnerability for the rupee over the medium term."

The capital flows that follow index inclusion are considered less stable. These flows are relatively less responsive to domestic fundamentals and news flow and are far more sensitive to global developments.

In times of high global uncertainty, investors tend to prefer safe haven assets like U.S. Treasuries and trim down allocations to the emerging markets.

With India soon to be part of a widely followed EM bond index, any exodus of foreign money from EM markets will have a knock-on impact.

"One thing to have the bonds included (is) you obviously get more forex but that will also mean a lot of volatility like we have seen in equities," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

"On the whole, there's a lot of good things that will happen but the Reserve Bank of India's role will increase in managing overall volatility."

The Indian rupee has in 2013 experienced the impact of a broad selloff in emerging market debt. Foreigners sold off local and other emerging market bonds on bets of tighter U.S. Federal Reserve policy, prompting the rupee to depreciate.

"The herd-mentality risk is higher when you open up your markets," a senior treasurer at a private bank said.

"The rupee will feel this the most when globally things become challenging."

Also Read

RBI's wider NDF access may require foreign exposure proof, say bankers

Rupee expected to decline on poor risk appetite, weakness in Asian peers

Rupee hits near 2-month high on dollar inflows, RBI may have stepped in

RBI not to remove its finger from repo rate pause button: Experts

Go First owner Wadia Group has no plans to sell its stake in airlines: CEO

JP Morgan boost: PNB Gilts zooms 20%, hits 52-week high on heavy volumes

What would India's inclusion in JPMorgan's bond index mean for its markets?

Despite JP Morgan move, analysts remain watchful of bank stocks; here's why

Bajaj Healthcare zooms 53% in four weeks on healthy FY24 guidance

Berger Paints gains 4% on turning ex-bonus; stock hits 52-week high

Topics :Bond indexbonds rallyJP Morgan Chase & Co'sbonds market

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story