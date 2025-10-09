Home / Markets / News / India sees fourth largest fund raise globally via IPOs in 2025

India sees fourth largest fund raise globally via IPOs in 2025

Of the 161 IPOs that have listed so far over the last 21 months have delivered an average of 22 per cent listing gains, Bernstein said, with over 53 per cent of these having given double-digit gains

IPO rush, market
Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian markets witnessed the fourth largest fund raise via the initial public offer (IPO) route in calendar year 2025 (CY25) at $14.2 billion, according to an analysis by Bernstein. The US at $52.9 billion topped this list, followed by Hong Kong ($23.4 billion) and China (16.2 billion). CLICK HERE FOR A DETAILED GRAPHIC
 
In rupee terms, as many as 74 companies have raised Rs 85,241.08 crore from the primary markets in CY25, excluding the three big IPOs (WeWork India, Tata Capital and LG Electronics India) that opened for subscription in the past few days and aim to raise close to Rs 30,000 crore. 
 
Primary market mop-up in CY25 in India is the third highest amount raised in the country in the last five years, according to data, next only to Rs 1,59,783.76 crore raised via 91 offers in 2024 and Rs 1,18,723.17 crore raised in 2021 via 63 offers.
 
FII pull out
 
The IPO activity in India, Bernstein said, assumes significance as the markets have seen foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pull out nearly $18 billion in the secondary markets this year, but have invested $5 billion in the primary markets.
 
This, it said, is in sharp contrast to the equity market performance, where India lags all major economies with almost zero returns in US dollar terms year-to-date (YTD). 
 
“Clearly, we’re seeing a distinction being made between the primary and secondary markets,” wrote Venugopal Garre, managing director and India head of research at Bernstein in a coauthored note with Nikhil Arela.
 
Beating the Street
 
A review of 161 companies that listed since January 2024, Bernstein said, highlights that investing in these new offerings has generally outperformed broad market indices: these stocks have beaten Nifty returns in five of the last seven quarters, with 61 per cent of these outperforming the broader Nifty index in the last 6 months.  
 
 
Listing gains, on average, came in at 22 per cent, and are better than for those who held these stocks for three months or longer – where roughly half the stocks gave negative returns over the long run, the note said. 
 
Of the 161 IPOs that have listed so far over the last 21 months have delivered an average of 22 per cent listing gains, Bernstein said, with over 53 per cent of these having given double-digit gains. 
 
FII outflows, according to the report, spiked during periods of heavy IPO activity, which suggests that institutions aren’t sticking long to securities in the secondary markets once they make gains in the primary issues. 
 
Size matters
 
Among sectors, 28 (around 16 per cent) of the IPOs belonged to consumer tech, green energy or the digital sectors, Bernstein analysis suggests. 
 
“It also appears the lower the issue size, the better is the average return upon listing. For size below $20 million, we see almost 40 per cent returns, while it is 31 per cent for listings targeting $20-40 million funds. The least successful have been the over $1 billion IPOs, which have delivered only 9 per cent returns on an average," the note suggests.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Markets at day's high, Sensex up 240pts, Nifty above 25,130; metal, pharma rally

Concor shares rise 2% on posting Q2 volume figures; check all details

Lupin shares jump 4% on new Florida manufacturing facility plan

EFC (I) shares zoom 10% after Abakkus Asset Manager buys stakes; details

Garuda Construction share skyrockets 11% on securing ₹144 cr-deal; details

Topics :Market LensIPOsSME IPOIPOs valuationsIPO valuationfund raisingIPO market

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story