What next for Nifty after 1,769-pt volatile ride in 3 days? Chart says this

Nifty's Budget day high at 25,440, has now shifted from resistance to support, says Kunal Shah, Sr. Tech Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan. On the upside, the analyst expects the Nifty to test 26,700.

Stock Market outlook Feb 2026: Nifty, Nifty MidCap seems to be technically favourably placed, says Kunal Shah of Mirae Asset ShareKhan. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)