Indian Bank market-cap nears ₹1 trillion; stock zooms 43% in CY 2025

Indian Bank share price today

Shares of Indian Bank hit a new high of ₹739.85, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in otherwise a subdued market. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the public sector bank (PSB) has rallied 5 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 1.63 points lower at 80,363 at 10:21 AM.

In the past two months, Indian Bank stock has outperformed the market by surging 19 per cent. Thus far in the calendar year 2025, the stock has zoomed 43 per cent, as compared to 0.05 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Indian Bank is now set to enter into an elite club of the PSBs that have a market capitalisation (market-cap) of ₹1 trillion. Indian Bank’s market cap hit ₹99,655 crore in intra-day trade on Tuesday, and less than 1 per cent away to touch the ₹1 trillion mark. Indian Bank will become the sixth PSBs having a market cap over ₹1 trillion. State Bank of India (SBI) is on top of the list with a market cap of ₹8.08 trillion, followed by Bank of Baroda (₹1.34 trillion), Punjab National Bank (₹1.28 trillion), Canara Bank (₹1.13 trillion) and Union Bank of India (₹1.06 trillion).

Indian Bank’s outlook, brokerage view On August 14, 2025, S&P Global Ratings revised upward its assessment of Indian Bank's stand-alone credit profiles (SACP) to 'bbb-' from 'bb+' with a stable outlook. The rating agency has view that the bank will be able to sustain improvement in its capital buffers over the next two years. Analysts at S&P Global Ratings expect Indian Bank to maintain its risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio sustainably at 9.0 per cent-9.5 per cent over the next two years, compared with 7.9 per cent as on March 31, 2025. This is due in part to lower risk weights because we have recalibrated risks to reflect India's improved economic environment and the upgrade of the sovereign.