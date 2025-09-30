Thomas Cook share price increases 3% on inking deal with Tourism Ministry

Thomas Cook share price: Thomas Cook (India) share price was buzzing in trade in a muted session, with the scrip rising as much as 3.03 per cent to an intraday high of 162.80 per share.

At 10:30 AM, Thomas Cook share price was trading 1.5 per cent higher at ₹160.3 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.09 per cent lower at 80,291 levels.

Why did Thomas Cook share price rise in trade today?

Thomas Cook shares gained in trade today after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism (MoT), Government of India, in a strategic move to strengthen the domestic tourism ecosystem.

Rajeev Kale, president and country head, holidays, MICE, Visa at Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, "We are delighted to partner with the Ministry of Tourism on this transformative initiative. With our extensive reach and deep understanding of Indian travellers, Thomas Cook India is uniquely positioned to provide valuable insights on destination performance. Our collaboration will focus on gathering authentic feedback from our customers to empower the Ministry's efforts in enhancing the quality, safety, and sustainability of India's tourism offerings." Under the three-year agreement, Thomas Cook India will collect direct, real-time traveller feedback to evaluate India's top-performing tourism destinations and highlight areas for improvement.

Using its extensive physical and digital platforms, the company will integrate a co-branded feedback form, standardised by the Ministry, to capture verified traveller insights on cleanliness, safety, accessibility, service standards, and overall visitor experience. The anonymised and aggregated data will be shared with the Ministry to enable targeted interventions aimed at upgrading infrastructure and services at key tourism destinations nationwide. "We are extremely delighted to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with Thomas Cook India. The idea behind this collaboration is to see how Ministry of Tourism can collect real-time feedback from users at key destinations across the country. Our aim is to use this data as a foundation to identify and promote destinations that are able to provide great experiences. This marks the first step in a long journey ahead, and we hope this partnership proves fruitful for both of us," said Suman Billa, additional secretary and director general at Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.