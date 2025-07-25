IEX shares spike 13% on posting healthy Q1 nos; PAT up 25%, revenue 15%

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) shares zoomed 12.8 per cent in trade on Friday, logging an intra-day high at ₹149.45 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted healthy Q1 results.

IEX posted its first quarter ended June 30, 2025, results on Thursday, after market hours. In Q1, the company reported a 25.2 per cent growth in net profit to ₹120.69 crore, as compared to ₹96.4 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹141.75 crore as compared to ₹123.56 crore a year ago, up 14.7 per cent.

During the quarter, with an increase in hydro, wind, and sustained supply from coal-based generation, supply liquidity on power exchanges improved and kept prices competitive. In Q1FY26, supply liquidity in the DAM segment increased 45.2 per cent on year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. As a result, the price in the Day Ahead market averaged ₹4.41/unit, a decline of nearly 16 per cent Y-o-Y. Similarly, price in the Real-Time Market averaged ₹3.91/unit during Q1 FY26, a decline of 20 per cent compared to Q1 FY’25.

For the first quarter of FY26, the company arm, the International Carbon Exchange (ICX) issued over 44 lakh I-RECs compared with 59 lakh I-RECs issued in the last financial year. Revenue for ICX in Q1 FY26 stood at ₹178.8 lakhs. The I-REC is a globally recognised digital certificate that serves as transferable proof of generation of 1 MWh of energy from renewable sources.

About IEX

IEX is India’s premier electricity exchange, providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for the physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates, and energy saving certificates. The exchange platform enables efficient price discovery and increases the accessibility and transparency of the power market in India while also enhancing the speed and efficiency of trade execution.