APL Apollo Tubes share price: APL Apollo Tubes share price was under pressure on the last trading day of the week, with the stock dropping as much as 4.76 per cent to an intraday low of ₹1,607.85 per share.

Why did APL Apollo Tubes drop in trade today?

APL Apollo Tubes posted a mixed set of numbers for Q1FY26, with strong year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth but a sequential decline across key metrics, which likely weighed on the company’s share price.

Sales volume rose 10 per cent Y-o-Y to 794,000 tonnes, while revenue increased 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,170 crore. Ebitda grew 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹370 crore, and net profit also rose 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹240 crore. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the company reported a 7 per cent decline in sales volume, a 6 per cent fall in revenue, a 10 per cent dip in Ebitda, and a 19 per cent drop in net profit. Ebitda per tonne stood at ₹4,683, reflecting a 12 per cent Y-o-Y rise but a 4 per cent Q-o-Q decrease.

The value-added sales mix improved to 61 per cent, up from 58 per cent in Q4FY25, while interest cost rose 19 per cent Y-o-Y and 3 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹33.3 crore. Cash profit came in at ₹290 crore, up 22 per cent Y-o-Y but down 17 per cent sequentially. The sequential softness in operational performance overshadowed the annual growth, triggering weakness in APL Apollo Tubes' share price. Nuvama analysts on APL Apollo Tubes Q1 show Analysts at Nuvama termed APL Apollo Tubes' Q1FY26 performance as mixed, with Ebitda/tonne coming in at ₹4,683, below their estimate of ₹4,900, due to operating deleverage and a one-off ESOP expense of ₹300/tonne.