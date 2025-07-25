Q1 results today: Cipla, SAIL, Bank of Baroda among 85 firms on July 25

Cipla, Bank of Baroda, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Bajaj Finserv, Shriram Finance, and Reliance Infrastructure are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Friday.
A host of other companies, including ACME Solar Holdings, Orient Cement, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Tata Chemicals, New Delhi Television (NDTV), and Petronet LNG, are also expected to declare their Q1 results today.
Cipla Q1FY26 preview: Revenue to rise, profit growth likely muted
Cipla is expected to report moderate year-over-year growth in revenue and profit for the April–June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), despite a slight dip in quarterly profit due to pressure in the US market.
According to estimates compiled by Business Standard, Cipla’s revenue is likely to rise 5.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹7,071 crore, up from ₹6,694 crore in Q1FY25. Sequentially, the topline is projected to grow 5 per cent from ₹6,730 crore in the March quarter.
However, profit after tax (PAT) is expected to rise only 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,208 crore, from ₹1,178 crore a year ago. Compared to the previous quarter’s PAT of ₹1,222 crore, this implies a marginal decline of 1.12 per cent.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) are estimated to fall 1.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,693 crore from ₹1,716 crore in Q1FY25. On a sequential basis, however, Ebitda is likely to improve by 10 per cent from ₹1,538 crore in Q4FY25.
Bank of Baroda Q1 preview: Profit likely to dip on weak interest income
Bank of Baroda is set to announce its financial results for the April–June quarter of FY26 on Friday.
Analysts expect the public sector lender to post a subdued performance, citing muted interest income and limited treasury gains as key drags on earnings. The weak revenue profile could result in a high single-digit decline in net profit on a year-on-year basis, and a sharper, double-digit fall sequentially, they added.
Market highlights from July 24
Indian equity markets closed lower on Thursday, weighed down by stock-specific moves as investors assessed June quarter earnings from companies including Infosys, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, IEX, Coforge, and Tata Consumer Products.
The BSE Sensex ended 542.47 points, or 0.66 per cent, lower at 82,184.17. The NSE Nifty50 slipped 157.8 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 25,062.1. The session also marked the weekly expiry of F&O contracts. In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap 100 index declined 0.58 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 fell 1.09 per cent.
Market overview for July 25
Q1 earnings, forex data for the week ended July 18, progress on the India-UK trade deal, global market cues, institutional flows, and primary market activity are likely to guide sentiment on the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices in Friday’s session.
At 6:36 am, GIFT Nifty futures were down 121 points at 24,974, signalling a gap-down start for domestic equities.
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 25
1 Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd
2 ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
3 AksharChem India Ltd-$
4 Arkade Developers Ltd
5 Avantel Ltd
6 Bajaj Finserv Ltd
7 Bank of Baroda
8 Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd
9 Bridge Securities Ltd
10 Burnpur Cement Ltd
11 CDG Petchem Ltd
12 Chembond Material Technologies Ltd
13 Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
14 Cipla Ltd
15 Digicontent Ltd
16 Dhabriya Polywood Ltd
17 Dhani Services Ltd
18 Dhruva Capital Services Ltd
19 Prataap Snacks Ltd
20 Duncan Engineering Ltd-$
21 Future Consumer Ltd
22 Garware Synthetics Ltd
23 Global Infratech & Finance Ltd
24 Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd
25 Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
26 G N A Axles Ltd
27 Grindwell Norton Ltd
28 Growington Ventures India Ltd
29 GRP Ltd
30 HFCL Ltd
31 Home First Finance Company India Ltd
32 Hybrid Financial Services Ltd
33 Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd
34 Indo City Infotech Ltd-$
35 Intellect Design Arena Ltd
36 Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd
37 Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd
38 Kapil Raj Finance Ltd
39 KCD Industries India Ltd
40 Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd
41 Laurus Labs Ltd
42 LKP Securities Ltd
43 Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
44 Manorama Industries Ltd
45 Menon Bearings Ltd-$
46 Mid India Industries Ltd
47 New Delhi Television Ltd
48 Omkar Overseas Ltd
49 Omnitex Industries India Ltd
50 Orient Cement Ltd
51 Orient Electric Ltd
52 Orosil Smiths India Ltd-
53 Oscar Global Ltd
54 Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd
55 Petronet LNG Ltd
56 Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd
57 Regis Industries Ltd
58 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
59 Rose Merc Ltd
60 RPG Life Sciences Ltd
61 Sacheta Metals Ltd
62 Saffron Industries Ltd
63 Sagarsoft (India) Ltd
64 Steel Authority of India Ltd
65 Satchmo Holdings Ltd
66 SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd
67 Schaeffler India Ltd
68 SG Mart Ltd
69 Sharda Cropchem Ltd
70 Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Ltd
71 Shriram Finance Ltd
72 Sigachi Industries Ltd
73 Sobha Ltd
74 Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd
75 Spright Agro Ltd
76 Sterlite Technologies Ltd
77 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd
78 Suraj Estate Developers Ltd
79 Tata Chemicals Ltd
80 The Investment Trust Of India Ltd
81 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd
82 Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
83 TV Today Network Ltd
84 Vakrangee Ltd-$
85 Vardhman Special Steels Ltd