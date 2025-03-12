Home / Markets / News / Indian equities may be nearing correction bottom, says Motilal Oswal

Indian equities may be nearing correction bottom, says Motilal Oswal

This provides some valuation comfort for largecap stocks, even as small and midcap stocks continue to trade well above their 10-year average valuations

stock market trading
Premium
Sundar Sethuraman
Sundar Sethuraman
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 10:35 PM IST
Indian equities could be in the final stages of their correction, barring any extreme unforeseen risks, says a Motilal Oswal report.
  The Nifty 50 index, which has declined 14.3 per cent from its peak, may be nearing the bottom of its current correction phase. Data compiled by Motilal Oswal Financial Services suggests that the current downturn aligns with the median 17 per cent drop observed during past corrections of more than 10 per cent in the Nifty 50. This also mirrors the maximum peak-to-trough decline seen in non-black swan events over the last decade. The brokerage further noted that during previous correction phases, the Nifty 50’s peak valuations at the start of the downturn were significantly higher on multiple occasions.
  This provides some valuation comfort for largecap stocks, even as small and midcap stocks continue to trade well above their 10-year average valuations. 
“Several factors indicate that Indian equities could be in the final stages of their correction, barring any extreme unforeseen risks. While earnings growth in FY25 has been modest so far, it is expected to accelerate to double-digit levels in FY26. Market valuations have also moderated, particularly in the large-cap segment,” Motilal Oswal stated in a note to investors.
 
 
First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

