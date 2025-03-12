Nilekani's master key to unlock India's $8 trillion future by 2035

India is ready to become the most preferred initial public offering (IPO) market globally by 2035, according to Nandan Nilekani, cofounder of Infosys, who spearheaded the country’s massive unique identification project. He said that India already has the largest number of IPOs, but their value is lower compared to the US. However, companies want to return and list in India. Nilekani spoke about the necessary “key unlocks” required to accelerate the country’s growth rate from 6-8 per cent and achieve an $8 trillion economy by 2035. These include technology, capital, entrepreneurship, and formalisation. “Ghar wapsi is happening. Companies that were incorporated in Singapore or the US are flipping back, paying a tonne of taxes so that they can list in India,” said Nilekani at the Arkam Annual Meet 2025, organised by venture capital firm Arkam Ventures. “I remember seven to eight years ago, we had to persuade companies to come back and list here. Now, they are returning on their own and paying premium taxes.”

He cited examples of companies such as PhonePe, Razorpay, Pine Labs, and Zepto that have made such a move. “That only shows that the Indian capital market will be the most attractive place for IPOs in the next 10 years. So, it’s a perfect environment where you have all the capital to go from seed to IPO, and then you have a willing market to absorb it,” said Nilekani.

Nilekani also predicted a surge in startups across India.

“We expect 1 million startups by 2035. In 2016, we may have had a few thousand startups, of which about 1,000 were funded. Today, we have 150,000 startups. We expect that the number will grow at a 20 per cent compound annual growth rate. In other words, when the economy grows at 8 per cent, startups will grow at 20 per cent, reaching 1 million by 2035. Binary fission will happen — startups will lead to more startups,” said Nilekani.

Nilekani said this is a phenomenon that has not been seen before.

“So, we don't know what it means if a million companies are all roaming around trying to fix problems. And I think that’s the exciting thing that is going to happen by 2035. Interestingly, more and more startups are emerging outside the metros, solving different issues,” he said.

The power of 8

Nilekani gave eight recommendations for India’s economy to hit the $8 trillion mark by 2035. These include artificial intelligence (AI) for a billion Indians, focusing on Indian languages, last-mile consumers, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as emphasising agriculture, health, and education.

“There are many other uses of AI. I’m just saying that if you want to change the trajectory of growth, this is what you have to do,” said Nilekani.

To accelerate capital, he suggested maximising AI penetration and leveraging land monetisation using ‘finternet’ architecture, which refers to the convergence of finance and the internet, where financial services are seamlessly integrated into digital platforms.

“This will unlock even more capital and provide further momentum on the capital side,” said Nilekani.

To boost entrepreneurship, he recommended increasing funding outside the metros.

“If we want to reduce spatial inequality, we need entrepreneurs in small towns, villages, and rural areas. That has to be done very proactively. And of course, we must ensure that those 10 million MSMEs striving to modernise have access to technology, markets, credit, and other resources,” said Nilekani.

Nilekani also advocated for accelerating formalisation, emphasising its transformational potential. He highlighted the importance of creating a truly national market for trustworthy credentials, allowing individuals to showcase them anywhere and secure a job. He also stressed the need for a genuine national market for benefits, enabling people to carry their benefits wherever they go. He called for deregulation, simplifying laws and compliances, and decriminalisation, noting that such changes would unlock opportunities.

Nilekani said that entrepreneurs will come, raise funds, and go public, ultimately generating value for everyone. However, he said that if friction is not reduced for them, they will seek opportunities elsewhere. He believes that by addressing these issues through eight specific recommendations, growth of 6-8 per cent is achievable.