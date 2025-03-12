Analysts cautiously optimistic on Tata Motors amid JLR vol concerns in FY26

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about Tata Motors’ prospects after recent discussions with P B Balaji, the Group CFO. The optimism was fueled by a strong outlook for its luxury division, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) , which is on track to meet key profitability targets by FY25. However, concerns remain for 2026, particularly with the phase-out of Jaguar models and a weaker market outlook in regions like China.

The brokerages noted that JLR is on track to meet its earnings before interest, tax (Ebit) margin guidance of at least 8.5 per cent for FY25, supported by revenue projections of GBP 29 billion. This will mark a major milestone, allowing JLR to turn net cash positive by the end of FY25.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today LIVE Balaji stated, “JLR is well-positioned to achieve its FY25 Ebit margin targets, which will contribute to a net cash positive position by the end of FY25."

However, analysts are cautious about JLR’s performance in FY26, especially with the discontinuation of Jaguar models and a weaker outlook in China, a key market for JLR. As Balaji acknowledged, “While the discontinuation of Jaguar models may affect volumes, Land Rover continues to perform well, particularly in the US market, where we are focusing on affluent customers with high-value models like the Range Rover and Defender."

JLR’s strong performance in the US market is a key bright spot. “The top three models—Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender—are outperforming peers across regions, especially in the US,” said Balaji, reflecting on JLR’s strategy of targeting high-end customers. The premium positioning has enabled JLR to maintain strong sales despite challenging global conditions.

Despite the strength of Land Rover, analysts raised concerns about the impact of external factors, such as potential US tariffs on European imports.

Balaji noted, “If tariffs are imposed, we will look to offset this impact by increasing prices and focusing on cost-saving initiatives.”

Analysts at Nomura, however, remain hopeful that a potential trade deal between the UK and the US could help mitigate these tariff risks. “A trade deal could ease the burden of tariffs on JLR and further strengthen its position in the US market,” said analysts at Nomura.

EV launches to aid growth

Looking ahead, JLR has several key electric vehicle (EV) launches that could drive growth. “We expect the RR EV to be launched by the end of CY25, followed by the Velar EV in mid-CY26 and a Jaguar EV in late CY26,” said Balaji.

The transition to EVs is the bedrock of JLR’s strategy, and Balaji is confident that the company will meet its emissions targets despite the slower-than-expected customer adoption of electric vehicles.

“Our electric vehicle pipeline is strong, and we are confident in our ability to meet emissions targets,” he added.

Cost strategy

In terms of cost management, Balaji discussed JLR’s high warranty costs, particularly in the US, where more vehicles sold in recent years have resulted in higher claims. He highlighted, “We plan to reduce warranty costs to around 3 per cent from the current 5.9 per cent by FY25, which will help improve overall profitability.” Analysts from both Nuvama and Nomura are hopeful that these cost-saving measures will boost JLR's operational efficiency in the coming years.

Turning to Tata Motors' domestic business, analysts were optimistic about the company’s passenger vehicle (PV) segment. The upcoming launch of models like the Harrier EV, Sierra, and the repositioning of the Curvv model are expected to drive volume growth in FY26.

Balaji stressed, “We are committed to improving the quality of our products and services, which will support long-term growth. Expanding our service network is a priority as the volume of vehicles on the road increases.”

He further mentioned that the focus would also be on enhancing the customer experience, which will be key as the company looks to expand its footprint in the Indian market.

In the commercial vehicle (CV) space, Tata Motors has delivered steady performance, particularly in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) sector.

Balaji highlighted, “We have seen good growth in the bus segment, and now the focus will be on improving the performance of small commercial vehicles.” Analysts expect steady volume growth in this segment, with FY25–27 growth estimates of 0 per cent/5 per cent/5 per cent and Ebitda margins remaining stable at around 11.5 per cent.

Despite the challenges, analysts are generally positive about Tata Motors' long-term prospects. Nuvama analysts revised their revenue and Ebitda CAGR estimates for FY25–27 to 2 per cent, while maintaining a 'Reduce' rating for an unchanged target price of Rs 720.

On the other hand, Nomura analysts have a more optimistic view, maintaining a 'Buy' rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 861 based on a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation. Nomura expects JLR’s Ebit margins to remain strong at 8.6 per cent in FY25, 8.1 per cent in FY26, and 8.9 per cent in FY27, and also sees upside potential in Tata Motors' PV business, with estimated volume growth of 4 per cent in FY26 and 6 per cent in FY27.

According to reports, Macquarie has maintained ‘Outperform’ with a target price of Rs 826. CLSA, too, maintained ‘Outperform’ for a target price of Rs 930.

That said, while there are headwinds, particularly related to tariffs and JLR's model transition, Tata Motors, analysts believe, is well-positioned to navigate these challenges. With a focus on electrification, improved service offerings, and strategic product launches, the company is set to see steady growth in the coming years, supported by the ongoing transformation of its JLR division and its strong presence in the Indian market.