Home / Markets / News / Indian govt bond yields steady before key US Nov inflation prints

Indian govt bond yields steady before key US Nov inflation prints

India's retail inflation likely picked up in November due to higher food prices after declining for three months, bringing it closer to the upper end of the RBI's 2%-6% target range, a poll found

Reuters Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian government bond yields were largely steady at the start of a busy week, as traders refrained from placing large bets ahead of domestic and US November inflation data due on Tuesday.
 
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 7.2829% on Monday, after ending the previous session at 7.2697%.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India's retail inflation likely picked up in November due to higher food prices after declining for three months, bringing it closer to the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2%-6% target range, a Reuters poll found.
 
The reading is expected to be at 5.70%, after declining in August, September and October.
 
In the US, headline prices are expected to have risen 0.1% in November, for an annual gain of 3.1%.
 
Domestic bond yields opened higher, tracking their US
 
peers which climbed after stronger-than-expected economic data trimmed bets of interest rates cuts.
 
US yields jumped on Friday after data showed employers added more jobs than expected in November, leading traders to pare back expectations that the Federal Reserve could cut rates soon.
 
Markets have trimmed bets of a Fed rate cut to 42% in March from over 60% last week, and to 76% in May from nearly 100% earlier.
 
The Fed is due to announce its final monetary policy decision for 2023 on Wednesday, where no rate action is expected and markets will eye for the central bank's 2024 outlook.
 
The RBI's monetary policy decision on Friday did little to provide cues to the market, as it kept interest rates steady for the fifth consecutive meeting and avoided any major surprises, leading to muted reaction in bond yields.
 
The central bank is expected to remain on a long pause, according to Marzban Irani, chief investment officer of fixed income at LIC Mutual Fund.
 
"RBI has reiterated that it remains focused on ensuring disinflation to achieve the 4% target anchoring expectations of a prolonged pause in rate hikes."
 
(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Varun H K)

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

'Bond yields could stay under pressure over the next 6 months'

EPFO invested Rs 27,105 crore in exchange trade funds in Apr-Oct: Govt

PSBs in focus; BOI soars 5% on QIP success, PNB's m-cap nears Rs 1 trn mark

SpiceJet soars 15% ahead of Q2 results, fund raising plan; up 46% in 3 days

Rajiv Jain-led GQG's $10 billion India bet has winning picks beyond Adani

IREDA hits 20% upper limit; stock up 166% against issue price in 11 days

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Government bondsbond marketUS Inflation

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story