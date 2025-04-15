Indian Hotels up 5% on increasing footprint with 100 new locations in FY25

Indian Hotels shares advanced 5.5 per cent on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹832 per share on BSE. The northward movement in the stock came after the company announced to increase its footprint with 100 new locations in FY2025.

Around 1:27 PM, Indian Hotels share price was up 5.04 per cent at ₹828.3 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 2.24 per cent at 76,837.65. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,17,902.89 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹894.15 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹507.45 per share.

Indian Hotels increased its footprint with 100 new locations, with 74 signings and 26 openings in FY2025, taking its portfolio to 380 hotels.

Individually, Taj had 87 operating hotels and 42 hotels in the pipeline taking the total to 129 hotels. Gateway has nine operating hotels, and 22 hotels in the pipeline, taking the total to 31 hotels. Here is a segregation of other hotel-chain according to the filing:

“IHCL opened 26 new hotels in FY25, with Ginger leading the way with 9 hotels across diverse markets including commercial centres of Nagpur and Coimbatore, industrial townships like Jamshedpur, leisure destinations like Srinagar, Udaipur, and Diu as well as in state capitals of New Delhi and Goa," said Deepika Rao, executive vice president – hotel openings & new businesses, Indian Hotels Company.

She added: Indian Hotels Company is well poised to achieve its goal of a 700-hotel portfolio under its strategy - Accelerate 2030.

Also Read

The Indian Hotels Company and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service. These include Taj – the iconic brand for the most discerning travellers and ranked as World's Strongest Hotel Brand 2024 and India’s Strongest Brand 2024 as per Brand Finance; Claridges Collection, a curated set of boutique luxury hotels merging elegance with historical charm; SeleQtions, a named collection of hotels; Tree of Life, private escapes in tranquil settings; Vivanta, sophisticated upscale hotels; Gateway, full-service hotels designed to be your gateway to exceptional destinations and Ginger, which is revolutionising the lean luxe segment.

In the past one year, Indian Hotels shares have gained 32 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 2.4 per cent.