Indian IT cos near-term outlook muted; clients cut spending, AI risks mount

Revenue growth for India's top IT firms will stay muted this fiscal year, as gains from artificial intelligence would be blunted with clients cutting spending amid macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, analysts said.

The Nifty IT index, the worst performing sector of 2026, shed roughly $26 billion in market value this week after earnings from market leaders Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys disappointed investors amid worries that agentic AI would disrupt the $315 billion sector and cannibalise earnings.

India's top five IT firms are expected to post muted revenue growth of about 3%-4% in the near term, said Sushovan Nayak, analyst at Anand Rathi.

The sector, which employs about 5.9 million people, had last reported double-digit revenue growth in the March 2023 quarter. Analysts had expected a falling rupee to boost revenue by 10% across the sector. The U.S., which accounts for more than half of the revenue at most large Indian IT firms, has seen softer deal pipelines, while uncertainty surrounding immigration and tariffs persists, and geopolitical conflicts further delay long-term technology spending decisions. The slowdown was the most acute in the banking and financial services, which is a key revenue driver for the sector. TCS posted its first annual revenue decline in more than two decades, and said that new AI models and tools in the market did not hurt demand for its offerings.