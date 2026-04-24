Sebi proposes to tighten variable net worth regulations for brokers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) proposed revising the variable net worth requirements for stock brokers to better align capital requirements with operational risks and protect investor interests, according to a consultation paper released on Friday.

Sebi proposed that brokers maintain variable net worth based on both the average credit balance of client funds and the number of active clients.

Variable net worth to include 10% of the average credit balance of clients over the previous six months.

Additional net worth requirements of 5 million rupees ($53,051.81) for brokers with more than 10,000 direct active clients, with another 5 million rupees for every additional 50,000 clients.