Indices fall for the second straight trading session on weak global cues

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure for the second straight session on Thursday as a bearish trend in global markets amid escalating geopolitical uncertainties unnerved investors.



Besides, disappointing quarterly earnings numbers and revenue forecast from IT services company Wipro also weighed on investor sentiments, traders said.



Metal, energy and power stocks witnessed selling pressure while buying in auto and consumer durable counters capped the losses.



The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 247.78 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 65,629.24 points. During the day, it plunged 533.52 points or 0.80 per cent to 65,343.50 points.









The Nifty declined 46.40 points or 0.24 per cent to 19,624.70 points.

“Amid increasing global political strain, US treasury yield, and underwhelming IT earnings, the domestic market continued to trade with a minor cut. However, some optimism was evident in the equity market given global efforts to stabilise the West Asia conflict, which deescalated the crude price trend.



“Auto sector stocks outperformed, driven by Q2 results outcome. Investors are closely monitoring the Q2 earnings season, US Fed chair speak and West Asia developments,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.



Among the Sensex firms, Wipro fell nearly 3 per cent after the company reported an almost flat consolidated net profit at Rs 2,667.3 crore for the September quarter, trailing street expectations.



It has also projected up to 3.5 per cent fall in revenue in the current quarter due to a weak global economic outlook and uncertain business environment.

