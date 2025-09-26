Indices see steepest weekly fall in seven months as FPI selling rises

Indian equities ended sharply lower this week, with benchmark indices recording their worst weekly decline in seven months, weighed down by persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling, global trade tensions, and sector-specific pressures.

The Sensex on Friday closed at 80,426, down 733 points or 0.9 per cent, while the Nifty settled at 24,655, a fall of 236 points or 0.9 per cent.

Both indices notched their sixth straight day of losses, marking their longest losing run since February for the Sensex and March for the Nifty.

Over the past six sessions, the Sensex has shed 3.1 per cent and the Nifty 3 per cent. On a weekly basis, both indices were down 2.6 per cent, the steepest decline since the week ended February 28.

The market slump wiped out nearly Rs 16 trillion in investor wealth, dragging the combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms to Rs 451 trillion. FPIs remained net sellers to the tune of Rs 10,734 crore this week, rattled by the US government’s twin moves — the imposition of steep tariffs on branded drugs and a one-time $100,000 fee on fresh H-1B visa applications. Investors fear these measures could hurt India’s pharmaceutical and IT sectors, both heavily dependent on US revenues. The Nifty Pharma index fell 2.1 per cent on Friday and lost 5.2 per cent during the week, its sharpest weekly drop since mid-February.

The Nifty IT index tumbled 8 per cent for the week, leading the market slide, as the visa-related costs added to concerns over muted global tech spending. With more than half of the sector’s revenues coming from the US, the timing of the visa-related levy has deepened uncertainty, especially as IT firms already face weak demand and slower growth. Market participants said the upcoming September quarter results would set the direction for equities, though near-term risks from US trade actions remain a key overhang. “The series of Trump tariffs has dampened the corporate earnings outlook for the next couple of quarters. Indian markets are not cheap, and FPIs see better opportunities elsewhere, especially in the US, which has outperformed this year. Unless there is some relief on the trade tariff front, stability may take time,” said Deepak Jasani, former head of retail research at HDFC Securities.